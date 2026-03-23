Digimon Story: Time Stranger – Major DLC, Aegiomon & Fan Vote 2027 Announced

Bandai Namco is expanding the world of "Digimon Story: Time Stranger" in 2027 with a massive story expansion, directly incorporating fan requests into the development. The return of Aegiomon's voice actor also suggests a complex expansion of the game's existing time travel or dimensional logic.

According to producer Ryosuke Hara, the "large-scale expansion" for Digimon Story: Time Stranger will be partially based on the results of the 139th Digimon Referendum. In this survey, fans voted on Digimon they would like to train or see in future roles – led by Gammamon (Digimon Ghost Game) and Loogamon (Digimon Seekers). Media.Vision's intention to "partially reflect" these results demonstrates their clear focus on finally integrating more modern installments of the franchise deeper into the story series.

Why Aegiomon is the key

The most exciting piece of information in the announcement is the casting of Mutsumi Tamura, the voice of Aegiomon. Since Aegiomon is closely linked to "Olympus XII" and mythological structures in the lore, his appearance opens up specific story paths.

Parallel worlds or future: At Digimon Con 2026, there was already speculation about whether the DLC would shift the story to an alternate timeline. Hara's evasive but laudatory response to this theory is, in developer parlance, practically confirmation of a narrative twist.

At Digimon Con 2026, there was already speculation about whether the DLC would shift the story to an alternate timeline. Hara's evasive but laudatory response to this theory is, in developer parlance, practically confirmation of a narrative twist. Gameplay structure: For Media.Vision, a "large-scale DLC" usually implies new dungeons and a significant increase in the roster. The inclusion of top 10 Digimon like Pulsemon or Gammamon would bridge the gap between the classic designs and the newer multimedia projects.

JUST ANNOUNCED: An expansion DLC for Digimon Story #TimeStranger is officially in development!



The release is currently planned for 2027.

Thank you for your continued support and passion for the game.

Stay tuned for more information. pic.twitter.com/u9kSHJginK — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) March 22, 2026

A long-term commitment for fans

The fact that the DLC was only announced for 2027 shows, on the one hand, that Bandai Namco is willing to “Digimon Story: Time Stranger“to use it as a platform for years instead of immediately releasing a sequel. On the other hand, players will have to wait almost a year (or more) after the announcement at Digimon Con. This suggests an expansion that could be almost half the size of a standalone game, similar to what we know from large JRPG expansions.”

The inclusion of current fan favorites like Loogamon proves that the developers are listening to the community. However, since the release is still a long way off, it remains to be seen how many of the top 10 Digimon will actually receive fully playable Digivolutions and how many will only remain cameos.

Do you believe that Aegiomon is just the beginning and that we will finally see the entire Olympus XII as a group in the DLC?