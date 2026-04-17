Directive 8020: All the facts about the release and gameplay in a 60-second check

Supermassive Games will release the sci-fi horror adventure "Directive 8020" on May 12th for the PlayStation 5, breaking with the purely cinematic structure of previous titles through new stealth and replay mechanics.

The game places five astronauts in a deep-space scenario where a shape-shifting organism impersonates the crew. While the familiar branching storylines and QTEs (Quick-Time Events) form the foundation, this title introduces significant gameplay innovations to modernize the existing formula from games like "Until Dawn" or "The Quarry".

The three most important innovations at a glance

Active stealth system: Exploration is no longer just an atmospheric stroll. Players must actively hide and sneak, as encounters with the alien organism now offer deadly gameplay potential instead of just scripted sequences.

Exploration is no longer just an atmospheric stroll. Players must actively hide and sneak, as encounters with the alien organism now offer deadly gameplay potential instead of just scripted sequences. Turning Points: A new feature It allows players to jump back to key moments in the story. This eliminates the need to restart the entire game for alternative endings – a massive time advantage for completionists.

A new feature It allows players to jump back to key moments in the story. This eliminates the need to restart the entire game for alternative endings – a massive time advantage for completionists. Movie Night Mode: The local co-op mode for up to five people remains. Each player takes responsibility for one of the astronauts, which intensifies the dynamic of "impossible decisions" within the group.

Technically and structurally, Directive 8020 marks a significant evolution for the studio. The integration of stealth mechanics demonstrates that Supermassive is responding to criticism of a lack of gameplay depth. Compared to "The Dark Pictures Anthology," the setting feels considerably more oppressive and focuses on psychological body horror rather than relying on cheap jump scares.

For gamers, May 12th means access to a more technically advanced horror experience. The free Digital Deluxe upgrade for pre-orders is a classic pre-sale incentive, but the real added value lies in the "Turning Points." Anyone who's been waiting for narrative sci-fi horror with real gameplay consequences should keep an eye on this date.