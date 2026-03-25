Directive 8020: Overview of PS5 Pro and PSSR features at launch

Supermassive Games has set the release date for the sci-fi horror title Directive 8020 for May 12, 2026, and today confirmed extensive technical optimizations for the PS5 Pro. The game utilizes the Pro console's additional hardware power for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR 2) and enhanced ray tracing to increase the visual precision of the space environments.

While the game delivers the familiar horror formula with its focus on player choices across all platforms, the PS5 Pro takes center stage technically. By utilizing PSSR, the studio promises significantly sharper images and a stable frame rate – a critical factor, as the engine now has to handle more complex lighting calculations.

Ray tracing and PSSR: Hardware hunger on the Cassiopeia

The technical implementation of “Guideline 8020“Aims to enhance the sterile and menacing atmosphere of the reconnaissance vessel Cassiopeia through physically accurate lighting. Technical Director Will Burdon emphasizes that ray tracing is not a mere gimmick here: light reflects realistically off metallic surfaces, while emergency strobes and fire cast dynamic shadows.”

A look at the latest trailer makes the dire situation on board clear. The crew sends out SOS signals, reports massive structural damage, and mentions contact with an unidentified alien presence. The gameplay appears to be moving away from a purely "quick-time event" format towards more active elements. Players will have to perform repairs manually and survive under extreme conditions (heat and cold).

An important feature of the series is the so-called "Turning Points"These allow players to revise certain bad decisions – a concession to players who don't want to restart the entire chapter if a character dies due to a careless choice."

Technological leap compared to its predecessors

Compared to previous titles like "Until Dawn" or the first three installments of The Dark Pictures Anthology, "Directive 8020" marks the biggest technical leap to date for Supermassive Games. The switch to a more modern engine iteration and the targeted optimization for the PS5 Pro mid-gen hardware indicate that the studio aims to break the graphical stagnation of recent years. While the standard consoles will likely have to choose between performance and quality modes, the Pro version will attempt to combine both worlds – high detail and a smooth 60 FPS – through PSSR.

For fans of atmospheric horror, the PS5 Pro version is objectively the technically superior console version. The combination of PSSR and ray tracing is a genuine added value in a game that relies heavily on darkness and lighting effects, and not just marketing hype. Players on the standard PS5 or Xbox Series S, on the other hand, will have to expect compromises in image sharpness or shadow quality.