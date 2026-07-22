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Disc-out by 2028: Disgaea creator sees the end of PlayStation consoles

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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PlayStation will discontinue physical games in 2028: Disgaea creator Sohei Niikawa calls for the console to be abolished if discs disappear completely.

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Sohei Niikawa raises the possibility of the end of PlayStation hardware if Sony stops producing physical discs after 2028. The Disgaea creator sees no added value in purely digital consoles compared to simple TV apps.

Hardware without a drive loses its right to exist

Sony will discontinue the production of physical PlayStation games starting in January 2028. Sohei Niikawa, the mastermind behind the Disgaea series and founder of SuperNiche, sees this as a major turning point. Abandoning physical media means the console itself is obsolete. A modern smart TV is perfectly adequate for purely digital streaming and cloud gaming. The box under the television will become redundant.

"If they're going so far as to abolish physical game packages, they might as well abolish the hardware too. A television would suffice. What's the point of the console then? If you're going to abolish physical games, you might as well go all the way."

Niikawa argues from the perspective of developers and fans. Physical cases serve as a tangible interface at trade shows like Anime Expo. They are signed, placed on shelves, and create a lasting bond between studio and player. Digital licenses do not offer this emotional value. They are ephemeral.

Management doesn't understand the market

Sony's management's decision is purely driven by economics. Savings in logistics, pressing, and intermediaries maximize profit margins. However, Niikawa accuses the managers in Tokyo of having lost touch with their customers. No Sony executive has ever stood at a trade show to sign a plastic case for a fan.

Without discs, the PlayStation ecosystem shrinks to a closed software platform. Without the collector's appeal, the console loses its key unique selling point compared to PCs, cloud services, or apps integrated directly into the TV.

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Purely digital consoles lock buyers into the official PlayStation Store. A used market will cease to exist, making resale impossible. If Sony takes this step in 2028, Niikawa argues, the console will lose its raison d'être as a standalone hardware object. The shift to purely app-based solutions on end devices would then be the logical consequence.

However, the radical step towards abandoning hardware faces a crucial hurdle. Technically, a purely TV-based app is not yet capable of completely replacing console hardware. Even modern cloud gaming still suffers from noticeable latency, fluctuating frame rates, and requires an extremely stable, widespread gigabit internet connection, which many households simply lack.

Rendering complex games locally on a television without a dedicated GPU is "impossible" from a hardware perspective. Sony's vision of a console-free future is therefore currently thwarted simply by the technical infrastructure.

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Bullshit
22. July 2026 11: 09

Just because some people are too lazy to get up and change the disc, everyone else has to suffer now 🫣

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Jahn
22. July 2026 09: 24

The added value of stationary consoles is that there is no input lag and better graphics.
Try playing an online shooter over the cloud, forget it.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Jahn
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Peter Erlmeier
22. July 2026 06: 48

That's exactly right.

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Frostbeast
22. July 2026 08: 59

I understand, but he's talking nonsense. According to his argument, the PC hasn't existed as a gaming platform for 20 years…
A PC is not a good comparison, since the entire internet is our "backup".
From an economic point of view, discs are simply no longer good.

As always, only the customer can influence it with their wallet. Since the vast majority of players don't care about such things... Bye, bye discs.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Frostbeast
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Iceman
22. July 2026 09: 41
Reply to  Frostbeast

Yes, unfortunately many players are too stupid (the USA, as so often, is leading the way) to understand that the only things they truly own are the console and the controller – unless those are also rented.

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