Disc-out by 2028: Disgaea creator sees the end of PlayStation consoles

Sohei Niikawa raises the possibility of the end of PlayStation hardware if Sony stops producing physical discs after 2028. The Disgaea creator sees no added value in purely digital consoles compared to simple TV apps.

Hardware without a drive loses its right to exist

Sony will discontinue the production of physical PlayStation games starting in January 2028. Sohei Niikawa, the mastermind behind the Disgaea series and founder of SuperNiche, sees this as a major turning point. Abandoning physical media means the console itself is obsolete. A modern smart TV is perfectly adequate for purely digital streaming and cloud gaming. The box under the television will become redundant.

"If they're going so far as to abolish physical game packages, they might as well abolish the hardware too. A television would suffice. What's the point of the console then? If you're going to abolish physical games, you might as well go all the way."

Niikawa argues from the perspective of developers and fans. Physical cases serve as a tangible interface at trade shows like Anime Expo. They are signed, placed on shelves, and create a lasting bond between studio and player. Digital licenses do not offer this emotional value. They are ephemeral.

Management doesn't understand the market

Sony's management's decision is purely driven by economics. Savings in logistics, pressing, and intermediaries maximize profit margins. However, Niikawa accuses the managers in Tokyo of having lost touch with their customers. No Sony executive has ever stood at a trade show to sign a plastic case for a fan.

Without discs, the PlayStation ecosystem shrinks to a closed software platform. Without the collector's appeal, the console loses its key unique selling point compared to PCs, cloud services, or apps integrated directly into the TV.

Purely digital consoles lock buyers into the official PlayStation Store. A used market will cease to exist, making resale impossible. If Sony takes this step in 2028, Niikawa argues, the console will lose its raison d'être as a standalone hardware object. The shift to purely app-based solutions on end devices would then be the logical consequence.

However, the radical step towards abandoning hardware faces a crucial hurdle. Technically, a purely TV-based app is not yet capable of completely replacing console hardware. Even modern cloud gaming still suffers from noticeable latency, fluctuating frame rates, and requires an extremely stable, widespread gigabit internet connection, which many households simply lack.

Rendering complex games locally on a television without a dedicated GPU is "impossible" from a hardware perspective. Sony's vision of a console-free future is therefore currently thwarted simply by the technical infrastructure.