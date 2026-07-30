Analysts believe that the disk drive shutdown in 2028 is coming at an inopportune time.

Sony will cease production of physical PlayStation games by 2028 to offset the enormous increase in hardware and manufacturing costs.

What was intended as a radical step to secure margins turns out, upon closer analysis of the market data, to be a risky experiment. Industry analyst Rhys Elliott of Alinea Analytics bezeichnet The strategy is merely an interim solution under extreme pressure. However, abandoning the disc could permanently damage Sony's ecosystem.

The hardware dilemma and the AI ​​crisis

Console hardware manufacturing is suffering massively from the exploding prices of memory chips. This is due to the global AI boom, whose data centers are completely depleting the market for RAM and SSDs. Added to this are stagnant console sales, inflated AAA development budgets, and persistently high inflation.

The elimination of physical media saves Sony logistics, pressing, and packaging costs. According to Elliott, the disc ban is "a bridge through the lean years." The goal: to maximize margins in digital sales until component prices return to normal.

The problem is that no one can guarantee hardware prices will ever return to their previous levels. If the plan backfires, Sony risks a self-inflicted decline.

The end of cheap entry points

Used games on disc have been the primary gateway to the PlayStation ecosystem. Sony used affordable discs to attract price-conscious buyers and younger demographics to the platform. Once these users were integrated into the ecosystem, they generated long-term revenue through DLC, digital purchases, and PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

"The discontinuation of physical media closes one of the cheapest doors to PlayStation." – Rhys Elliott, Analyst at Alinea Analytics

In a console generation where hardware costs over 700 EUR and full-price titles are around 80 EUR, this affordable ladder disappears without replacement.

Migration to PC, Mobile and Free-to-Play

Without the used market, Sony risks losing entire customer segments. Casual gamers and young people who are unwilling or unable to spend €80 on a purely digital title will be turned away.

Aside from the annual sports game customer base, this move will drastically accelerate the shift to PC, mobile games, and free-to-play titles. While abandoning physical media secures profit margins in the short term, it risks the long-term foundation of the entire ecosystem.

Exiting the physical market secures Sony's balance sheet in the short term, but is extremely short-sighted strategically. For gamers, this move means the complete loss of price control through the used market and total dependence on PlayStation Store prices. If consoles remain expensive and software becomes obsolete in digital form, the PlayStation system will lose the very foundation it has built up over years.