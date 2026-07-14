Disc phase-out by 2028: PlayStation Store controls up to 85 percent of the market

According to former Sony manager Gordon Thornton, the PlayStation Store already handles 80 to 85 percent of all game purchases on the platform digitally. The planned phase-out of discs from 2028 onwards is therefore the logical consequence of this development.

Digital dominance is disrupting physical trade

The traditional game store is losing ground. Gordon Thornton, who worked at Sony Interactive Entertainment for 18 years, reveals figures to Insider-Gaming that confirm the gradual demise of Blu-ray.

Physical retail, therefore, exists almost exclusively as a launch business for blockbusters during the first few weeks of sale. Older titles, the so-called back catalog, are now almost exclusively available as downloads via Sony's servers. For the majority of gamers, convenience outweighs the collector's item on their shelf. Discount promotions in the PlayStation Store further contribute to this trend. Physical media has been relegated to a niche product.

The EIA trick in the monopoly dispute

Critics have accused Sony for years of being able to dictate prices in the PlayStation Store through its closed ecosystem. Thornton counters this, pointing to the publishers. They, not the platform operator Sony, set the recommended retail price (RRP) for their games themselves.

The argument falls short, however. Thornton omits the crucial variables in the equation. The estimated 30 percent platform commission goes unmentioned. The enforced lack of genuine competitor stores on the console is also ignored. This is not what a free market looks like.

Revenue maximization prevents cheaper downloads

The elimination of pressing plants, logistics, and plastic packaging drastically reduces the distribution costs of digital games. However, this doesn't make downloads cheaper for the end customer. Publishers don't calculate prices based on production costs, but rather on the maximum willingness to pay of the market or the customer, as already discussed in our article on... Code-in-a-Box as a deceptive package The additional margin is used to refinance exploding development costs for AAA projects. Anyone hoping for lower entry prices due to the digital revolution will be disappointed. That's not happening.

Thornton's analysis is nevertheless not a neutral assessment, but rather the industry's perspective. As the current Chief Commercial Officer at the payment service provider ZBD, he directly benefits from digitalization. Important consumer issues such as the decline of the secondhand market, the lack of genuine ownership rights to downloads, and ongoing antitrust lawsuits against Sony's store monopoly are completely omitted from the interview.

For gamers, this development means a continuous erosion of their power. Without price competition from retailers, PlayStation users remain defenseless against publishers' pricing and Sony's store policies.