Disc era 2028: Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot praises the end of physical media

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot praises the end of physical media on consoles as a necessary market development. Purely digital distribution ensures maximum margins for publishers and effectively ignores the loss of control for consumers. At the same time, Guillemot points to the PC market, which was only able to grow as a result.

The end of the disc as a profit generator

The shift to purely digital sales has been a reality on PC for years. Yves Guillemot used this development as an argument for consoles in the recent financial conference. According to him, eliminating discs makes hardware cheaper to manufacture, which improves manufacturers' balance sheets.

Sony plans to completely discontinue physical PlayStation games by January 2028. Guillemot emphasizes that this move will “not to bother too much“It will happen. Physical sales have been shrinking for years anyway. The used market is therefore eliminated, and publishers collect on every digital purchase without intermediaries. Profit margins increase by double-digit percentages, since the customer still pays the full price. Alternatives simply don't exist on closed console systems.”

Console prices and monopoly position

There are no new arguments: Hardware becomes cheaper to produce when the drive is eliminated. However, manufacturers rarely pass these savings on to end customers, or they are eaten up by rising costs in other areas. On PC, there is competition from various stores. On PlayStation, Sony controls the only digital marketplace where prices are set solely by the respective publishers.

The profit margin goes directly to the publisher, and control over the used game market is completely lost. Preserving software becomes impossible, since a physical product has resale value. License rights on a server do not. The game simply no longer belongs to the buyer.

The message is remarkably honest: Ubisoft is primarily thinking about Ubisoft. The player plays, at best, a minor role in this calculation. New arguments? None to be found. Guillemot merely explains why more money will end up in their coffers in the future – coupled with the familiar promise to reinvest it later.

The move away from discs doesn't lower prices for consumers, but rather maximizes publishers' profit margins. Referring to the PC market in this equation is flawed due to the lack of online store competition on consoles. For gamers, this move means a complete loss of control over their purchases while prices remain high.