Disc closures & store closures: VGHF criticizes industry blockade

Sony is pulling the plug on physical media and its old stores – and the guardians of video game history are sounding the alarm. The sudden demise of PS3 and PSP storefronts painfully demonstrates just how fragile our digital game library truly is.

Physical media are dying out, and older online stores are shutting down. For collectors, this is the worst-case scenario, but for Frank Cifaldi of the Video Game History Foundation (VGHF), the news comes as little surprise. From the perspective of professional archivists, not much is actually changing. The reason is simple: most games of the last twenty years were never released on disc.

And even if a game is sitting on the shelf, it's practically useless these days. Cifaldi sums it up perfectly: A day-one patch is practically guaranteed. The data on the disc often doesn't reflect the game people actually played anymore. It's just a dull dust collector, nothing more.

The industry's eternal blockade training

Museums and archives have known for years that the principle of "putting discs on a shelf" has no future. What baffles experts is the behavior of industry associations. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has been persistently blocking every attempt by cultural institutions to reform digital copy protection laws for research purposes for years. It simply offers no solutions for the legal archiving of purely digital content.

Statement from VGHF director Frank Cifaldi on the discontinuation of physical PlayStation media, and the closure of the PS3 and PSP digital storefronts. Video Game History Foundation (@gamehistoryorg.bsky.social) 2026-07-01T18:47:35.418Z

The industry must finally come to the negotiating table. Because the publishers' current strategy is, to put it mildly, a joke. Museums can't simply hope that digital downloads will somehow still be viable in 50 years. Cifaldi chooses a drastic example here: “Asking us to download a copy of Grand Theft Auto VI and hoping it will still work in 50 years is not a solution for historic preservation.” He is right.

The store closure is a severe blow to consumer rights and the secondhand market. But the real danger lies deeper: if the industry doesn't lower the legal hurdles for archives, the gaming landscape of today is disappearing irretrievably into digital oblivion.

Do you believe that publishers have a duty to release their old digital catalogs to museums, or is the deletion of software licenses part of the normal life cycle of a console?