Disc end 2028: Regional restrictions isolate millions of customers in the digital age

The announced end of physical PlayStation media from 2028 onwards reveals a serious infrastructure deficit at Sony PlayStation. While the company intends to completely shift global distribution to digital channels, official access to the PlayStation Store is still lacking in numerous countries.

Affected players in Southeast Europe, South Asia, and parts of South America are forced to circumvent the restrictions using third-party funds and foreign profiles. This is a gray area that has functioned smoothly so far.

The Geography of PSN Exclusions

The list of unsupported regions is long and includes Georgia, Armenia, Pakistan, Montenegro, and the Philippines. In these markets, there is no legal, direct digital source for software within the PlayStation ecosystem.

Since the introduction of the PlayStation Network, players have resorted to creating profiles registered to fictitious addresses in the USA, Poland, or Slovenia. Due to a lack of suitable credit cards, payments are made by importing digital gift cards.

The system has been operating as a tolerated gray area for over fifteen years. Sony generates revenue but refuses to provide support. Furthermore, there is a rigid account policy. Changing a profile region once selected is... technically impossibleAnyone who moves or whose home market is subsequently digitally developed loses access to the entire digital library when changing their profile.

The physical market as an imperfect stopgap solution

Discs were never intended as collector's items in the affected countries, but rather as the only reliable distribution channel. Imported Blu-rays circumvented the need for fake accounts, but regularly failed due to country-specific DLC compatibility issues. Brick-and-mortar retail merely compensated for an administrative failure on the part of the platform provider.

This debate isn't an emotional discussion about haptics or the demise of plastic cases. It's a distribution problem. If the physical market collapses in 2028, software procurement in these regions will depend entirely on the availability of digital voucher codes on the gray market. Sony is forcing the transition to a purely digital economy without having laid the global foundations for it.

The problem isn't the end of discs. Purely digital distribution is the logical industry standard. The problem is Sony's unwillingness to adapt its own global store network to this standard. Cutting markets off from the infrastructure while simultaneously eliminating the only physical alternative is actively alienating customers. For millions of gamers, 2028 doesn't mean the end of discs, but potentially the end of the platform.