Disc era: Even with Microsoft's "Project Helix", the future of the Xbox is purely digital.

While Sony's announcement to halt disc production by 2028 dominates the headlines, Microsoft is already pulling the strings behind the scenes for an identical strategy.

Redmond is developing the next Xbox generation under the codename "Xbox Project Helix" – and according to reports from Windows Central Do without a physical drive completely from day one.

The logical next step after the Xbox Series S

Industry experts believe that Microsoft's radical step is still to come. less surprising than with SonyMicrosoft has spent years preparing and testing the transition to a purely digital ecosystem:

The pioneering work: Microsoft already experimented with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition during the last-gen era.

Microsoft already experimented with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition during the last-gen era. The Game Pass factor: With the success of Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has already successfully conditioned its community to stream or download games directly, rather than buying them in stores. For the general public, discs became obsolete in the Xbox ecosystem years ago.

With the success of Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has already successfully conditioned its community to stream or download games directly, rather than buying them in stores. For the general public, discs became obsolete in the Xbox ecosystem years ago. The hardware signal: In the current generation, Microsoft has discontinued production of the original Xbox Series X (with a disc drive) to make room for purely digital versions of the Series X and the Series S, which was designed to be discless anyway.

Why Microsoft is sacrificing the disc for "Project Helix"

Besides the changed user behavior, two factors play a key role in "Project Helix": calculation and cloud.

The $1.000 shock: Component prices for next-gen consoles (especially ultra-fast NVMe storage and state-of-the-art APUs) are skyrocketing. To offer the "Project Helix" Xbox at a price point suitable for the mass market and avoid exceeding the $1.000 mark, removing the expensive Blu-ray drive along with its mechanical components is the most effective cost-cutting measure. Total control over the store: Microsoft is massively shifting its business towards subscriptions and cloud gaming (Xbox Cloud Gaming). Without a disc drive, Helix owners now have only one source for games: the Xbox Store. This allows Microsoft to secure 100% of the digital margin and completely eliminate physical retail and the used game market (GameStop, etc.).

For Microsoft fans, "Project Helix" marks the final end of backward compatibility via old Xbox or Xbox 360 discs, many of which still have lying around. Anyone wanting to enter the next generation must finally leave their physical collection behind.