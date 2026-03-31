Disney executive discusses acquisition of Epic Games

High-ranking Disney executives are reportedly pushing for the acquisition of Epic Games internally, while the studio behind Fortnite is simultaneously implementing massive layoffs. Officially, there's no word on this, and it's equally unclear whether a sale is even under consideration.

However, Disney executives are considering a full acquisition of Epic Games should the studio relinquish its independence. While CEO Josh D'Amaro wants to massively expand the gaming division after a $1,5 billion investment in Epic, there is disagreement within the Disney board about the profitability of such a multi-billion dollar deal.

Strategic ambitions meet internal resistance

According to industry insider Alex Heath in a Podcast Within Disney's executive suite, there is a faction that is "certainly" aiming for an acquisition. Their calculation: Disney is looking for ways to integrate its brands (Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar) more deeply into the video game world, instead of simply granting licenses. However, this is countered by concerns from other executives who are wary of the financial risk.

The pro-buy faction receives support from a prominent figure: Kevin Mayer, former Disney top manager and ex-TikTok CEO, told CNBC that Epic Games is an ideal addition to Disney's asset portfolio to generate new revenue streams.

Epic Games is undergoing a tough cost-cutting program

The rumors come at a time of instability for Epic Games. The studio recently approximately 1.000 employees laid offTo cut costs, reports indicate that designers who played a key role in creating Fortnite's iconic characters are also affected. Despite these drastic cuts, Epic Games' management is currently emphasizing that the company is not for sale.

Acquiring Epic Games would be Disney's final step from licensing to producing its own content. With the Unreal Engine, Epic also controls one of the most important core technologies in the entire entertainment industry – an engine that is no longer used solely for games, but also for the production of Disney series like "The Mandalorian".

Comparing this to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard makes it clear: Industry consolidation continues. Disney would instantly become a technological heavyweight in the gaming sector.

An acquisition isn't currently on the agenda, but the strategic logic is undeniable. Disney has the capital and the hunger for gaming reach; Epic has the technology and the user base, but struggles with profitability outside of "Fortnite." The era of independent mega-publishers is thus definitively drawing to a close. If the price is right, Epic will fall – and Disney will be first in line.