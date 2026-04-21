Divinity: Larian pushes technical boundaries for the next RPG

Larian Studios is removing the strict act structure in multiplayer with an engine upgrade, massively increasing the scope and player freedom of the upcoming "Divinity".

Larian Studios will no longer have any technical limitations on the size of individual game sections in its next major role-playing project, "Divinity." This was announced by Technical Director Bert Van Semmertier to Edge Magazine. confirmed, the in-house engine was modified so that one of the biggest hurdles from Baldur's Gate 3 – the rigid binding of the multiplayer group to the same act – is completely eliminated.

The end of multiplayer shackles

In "Baldur's Gate 3," the developers had to build the world and narrative structure around a technical limitation: In multiplayer, players couldn't traverse acts individually. Anyone wanting to progress had to bring the entire group along. This not only restricted the players' pacing but also forced the designers to compress the narrative into isolated "containers."

For the new “Divinity“This obstacle has been removed. The key points of the technical innovation:

Individual act change: Players can move independently between the large game sections in co-op mode.

Players can move independently between the large game sections in co-op mode. Scalability: According to Van Semmertier, there is "no longer any limit" to how large a single act can be.

According to Van Semmertier, there is "no longer any limit" to how large a single act can be. Systemic freedom: The engine now allows the simulation and display of hundreds of characters in a single location without compromising performance stability for other players.

Larian returns to its own IP after the foray into the Dungeons & Dragons universe. The new game is simply titled "DivinityThe fact that it's called "Baldur's Gate" and not "Original Sin 3" underscores the claim of a fresh start. Technically speaking, the removal of the act limit is a massive strategic advantage. While "Baldur's Gate 3" was often forced into linear sections by licensing restrictions and its engine structure, this upgrade suggests a far more open, organic world.

Compared to its predecessors or genre competitors like "The Witcher 4," which ironically draws inspiration from "Baldur's Gate 3," Larian focuses on pure system mechanics here. If the engine allows players to be separated by hundreds of kilometers, the world in the background must be simulated much more dynamically. This is a technical feat that demonstrates why Larian continues to rely on a proprietary engine instead of switching to standard solutions like Unreal Engine 5.

Specifically, this likely means fewer loading screens and an end to the restrictive co-op mode. Players in a group of four will no longer have to wait for the last player to sort their inventory before the next area loads. Strategically, this allows Larian to create a world that feels less like a series of levels and more like a single, cohesive continent. The risk: an even more gigantic playtime that could deter casual players – but for hardcore fans, it's the prospect of the ultimate sandbox RPG.