DLSS 5 Review: Does Nvidia's AI slop destroy the developers' vision?

Nvidia's move to distort the graphical representation of games using an AI model via DLSS 5 is meeting with massive resistance in the industry. Experienced rendering engineers and concept artists criticize the loss of artistic integrity in favor of a generic "photorealism".

Während Nvidia DLSS5 While it's being hailed as a milestone in graphics rendering, considerable skepticism is forming among game developers. The accusation: The technology acts like an uncontrollable filter, devaluing the work of artists and lighting technicians. And quite frankly, if you didn't know who was in the title image above, you'd have a hard time recognizing them.

“Airbrush effect” instead of rendering

Steve Karolewics, rendering engineer at Respawn, findet Strong words regarding the visual quality. In his estimation, the result resembles a "excessive contrast, sharpness and airbrush filtersHe rejects Nvidia's claim that it involves photorealistic lighting. For him, preserving the original artistic intention is paramount (Artistic Intent) about AI-powered beautification.

In fact, DLSS 5 intervenes more deeply in image composition than any technology before it. Where DLSS 3 and 4 merely increased the frame rate through frame interpolation or upscaling, version 5 alters surface texture and lighting based on a trained model.

Loss of player character

Criticism also comes from the visual design department. Concept artist Jeff Talbot warns that games could drift in the wrong direction. In the presented demo scenes from titles like "Starfield" or "Assassin's Creed Shadows," every image lost character due to the added AI details.

The accusation is serious: Nvidia is selling a "worthless AI filter" as progress that replaces the individual aesthetics of a game with an artificial, uniform look.

The main points of criticism are:

Unauthorized details: The AI ​​adds structures that do not exist in the original assets.

The AI ​​adds structures that do not exist in the original assets. Loss of lighting mood: Specifically placed shadows or colors are overwritten by the "photorealistic" model.

Specifically placed shadows or colors are overwritten by the "photorealistic" model. Aesthetic arbitrariness: Games could lose their unique graphic style through AI treatment.

Nvidia promises countermeasures

Nvidia is attempting to calm the waters, pointing to tools that allow developers to control the intensity and masking of the effects. However, the question remains how much control studios will ultimately retain when the AI ​​model is applied globally to the entire scene. Publishers like Bethesda, Capcom, and Ubisoft have pledged their support, but the technical foundation remains a point of contention between marketing promises and practical implementation.

Bethesda schreibt approximately: "Thank you for your enthusiasm and analysis of the new DLSS 5 lighting here. This is still a very early look, and our graphics teams will continue to fine-tune the lighting and final effect to make it look the way we think is best for each game. All of this is in the hands of our artists and is completely optional for players."

For enthusiasts, DLSS 5 offers an option to elevate graphically limited titles to a new visual level. For the industry, however, it represents a paradigm shift: away from precise, manual rendering towards AI interpretation. Its usefulness hinges on the quality of its implementation by studios – overly aggressive use could cause games to lose their distinctive visual identity.

Nvidia isn't alone in its AI offensive. Sony is also investing heavily in AI-powered graphics enhancement with PSSR 2 (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution), but is operating much less invasively than its competitors. While DLSS 5 partially reinterprets image content, Sony's technology primarily focuses on a clean reconstruction of existing assets. PSSR 2 is available now as part of the latest PS5 firmware available.