DokeV: Pearl Abyss postpones release to late 2028

Pearl Abyss has delayed "DokeV" until late 2028 and is working on a Switch 2 version of "Crimson Desert." The South Korean studio confirmed the extremely late release window for the creature-collecting game during a three-and-a-half-hour shareholder conference after the company's stock price plummeted.

DokeV and the long radio silence

According to COO Lee Dong-won, the open-world project "DokeV" is currently only in the "play-loop verification" phase. While the world-building and creation of the digital assets are complete, the actual gameplay framework is now being built and tested in detail.

Pearl Abyss uses its in-house BlackSpace engine for development. According to management, the goal with the recent release of Crimson Desert was to first establish a functioning development pipeline, which will now be used for DokeV.

A release is targeted for the second half of 2028. This means a wait of at least two more years. No screenshots will be available anytime soon, as the studio explicitly wants to avoid premature hype before the final polish is complete. DokeV will also not be shown at the upcoming Gamescom in August.

Technical hurdles for Nintendo Switch 2

Pearl Abyss is planning a port of their already released open-world epic "Crimson Desert" to Nintendo's current-gen console. According to CEO Heo Jin-young, a working prototype already exists, enabling basic gameplay. However, the technical hurdles remain significant. The developers are currently working intensively to determine whether the engine performance, graphics quality, and open world can be maintained on the Switch 2 without major compromises. For this reason, a release date has not yet been set.

Additionally, the studio is working on a complete overhaul of the main game's story to improve the opening and cinematic presentation. According to COO Lee Dong-won, the weekly performance patches are not tying up critical resources, as the process is now well-established. paid DLC It is currently in development; concrete details regarding price and release are expected in the third quarter. A planned multiplayer mode is still undergoing technical evaluation but is not yet finalized.

Pearl Abyss is doing damage control for shareholders, but delivering a harsh reality to gamers. The delay of "DokeV" to the end of 2028 shows that the impressive Gamescom trailer from 2021 was purely a visual gimmick – the core gameplay is only now under development.