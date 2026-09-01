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DON'T NOD announces restructuring: Job cuts threatened at the developer

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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DON'T NOD announces a restructuring following weak figures from Aphelion. A meeting on September 3rd will decide on the exact job cuts.

Aphelion Nemesis

Don't Nod is planning another corporate restructuring and is negotiating a social plan with employee representatives to reduce jobs. The studio behind "Aphelion" aims to secure its operational competitiveness with this measure.

A meeting between DON'T NOD's board of directors and employee representatives is scheduled for September 3, 2026, after the close of trading. Only after this meeting will management release concrete details regarding the scope and procedures of the job cuts. Officially, the measure is being referred to as the "Transformation Plan."

Financial difficulties and missed sales expectations are the cause. The title “Aphelion” was released in May 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but failed to meet commercial expectations.

The pattern repeats itself: Layoffs already occurred in 2025.

The upcoming job cuts This doesn't affect any studio that's untroubled. Last year, DON'T NOD already cut jobs at its Montreal location, including the entire Cinematic Arts department. At the time, management also cited group-wide cost-cutting measures.

This development confirms rumors from early summer. Industry insiders warned as early as June 2026, in the wake of the Xbox layoffs, of further cost-cutting measures at European developers. Besides DON'T NOD, other major French studios like Quantic Dream are also increasingly coming under pressure. The market is correcting the overcapacity of the pandemic years, more decisively than ever before.

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Aphelion in a PlayFront interview: Don't Nod on ESA realism & lore secrets

DON'T NOD currently relies primarily on contract work for its pipeline. The studio is currently developing video game adaptations of Netflix brands. Whether these contracts will be sufficient to cover the fixed costs of the skeleton crew remains to be seen.

The announced transformation plan shows the direct consequence of a failed portfolio strategy: mid-range productions without clear technical unique selling points can no longer bear the rising development costs in the current market.

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