Doom: The Dark Ages – id Software considers “Revelations” to be the best work in the studio's history

id Software internally considers the upcoming expansion, "Doom: The Dark Ages – Revelations," to be the highest-quality project in the studio's entire 35-year history. According to Game Director Hugo Martin, the DLC encapsulates the accumulated experience from twelve years of modern Doom development since the 2016 reboot.

The evolution of the modern doom formula

Behind the PR superlatives lie concrete design decisions that id Software has been optimizing for over a decade. The studio can look back on milestones like Quake and the original Doom games, which is why classifying an expansion as a historical high point is so remarkable.

Martin explains this to Wccftech With the final integration of combat system, level design, and technology, a level of integration never before achieved in a main series game. Some story fragments and concepts even date back to the early days of the series and were only implemented now due to a lack of technology at the time. This is no coincidence, but rather strategic recycling of leftover elements at a high level.

Hub area and endgame as core gameplay pillars

The core gameplay of "Doom: The Dark Ages – Revelations" rests on three pillars: a central hub area, intricate level design, and a new endgame system. While "Doom Eternal" heavily emphasized linearity and arena combat, "Revelations" noticeably returns to the game's 1993 roots.

The areas are more labyrinthine in design, rewarding exploration rather than simply running forward. The endgame system expands on this approach with alternative paths and classic, visually modernized maps that have been given new challenges. id Software is attempting to bridge the gap between modern shooter mechanics and the design philosophy of the nineties.

id Software's bold statements have raised expectations extremely high. For players, this announcement means one thing above all: Revelations will not be a mere content snippet with recycled assets, but a standalone gameplay package.

The return to the more complex level design of the original Doom could also address the criticism of Doom Eternal's sometimes overly mechanical, platform-heavy gameplay. Whether this promise is kept will be decided on screen. The technical prerequisites are in place.