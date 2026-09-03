Double Fine brings lighthouse adventure Keeper to the PS5

The indie adventure game "Keeper," previously released for Xbox Series X|S and PC, is about to be released for PlayStation 5. The game's trophy list has already appeared on the database platform Exophase.

Relevant insiders such as NateTheHate2 classify the port as an announcement for the Today's State of Play edition Since the stream is scheduled in a few minutes and the trophies are already enabled, everything points to a spontaneous shadow drop or a release in the next few days.

What's particularly interesting here is the legal aspect. By becoming independent from Double Fine, the studio secured the rights to its own brands. Approval from Microsoft is simply not required for this PS5 version.

An unusual adventure

"Keeper" was released in October 2025 and scored a solid 80 on Metacritic. You control an awakened lighthouse that, together with a seabird, embarks on a silent journey through a mysterious island world. No dialogue, strong art design, and a great atmosphere.

For PlayStation players, this fills another gap in the catalog of creative B-sides. Those who enjoy silent environmental puzzles will find genuine gameplay here.

A lighthouse as the main character sounds extremely odd, but the gameplay is based on clever lighting mechanics and strong world-building. Anyone who gives narrative titles without voice acting a chance will find a visually stunning indie highlight right here on the PS5.

UpdateKeeper has just been officially announced and will be released today for PS5.