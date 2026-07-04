Dragon Shadow Drop: Wildcard releases three huge ARK: Survival Ascended updates at once

Studio Wildcard has launched the Dragontopia dragon expansion completely unexpectedly and simultaneously released two other huge content updates for “ARK: Survival Ascended”.

How to Train Your Dragon in the Void

The Shadow Drop from Dragontopia finally brings real dragon action to the game. You start with the legendary shadow dragon Eclipsar Umbra, which you can tame using the new item "Dragon Horn". With the beast, you can fire plasma volleys while diving or attack from invisibility.

Wildcard has integrated a new dragon skill tree into the game specifically for this purpose. You can directly level up your bond with the reptiles. To make riding smooth and easy, there's the "Drake Claw Grappler"—a grappling hook that lets you swing onto the dragons' backs mid-air. Draconic armor for the perfect House of the Dragon look is also included.

The whole thing is designed as a growing content roadmap. In July, Lumina, the sun-based counterpart to Umbra, will be released, followed in October by a gigantic sky behemoth, and in December by a completely separate, gigantic Dragontopia sky map with floating islands.

Pirate wars and free oceans

Besides the dragons, the update trio cuts two more paths into everyday survival life. Genesis Ascended Part 1 is now available completely free of charge. Wildcard has completely revamped the ocean biome and implemented new water physics. There are also new creatures to hunt, such as the Palaeoctopus.

Those seeking a true pirate experience will have to pay extra. The Tides of Fortune expansion costs around €20. For that price, you get a complete story expansion centered around the familiar Bob, voiced here by Karl Urban. You build your own sloops or brigantines at the shipyard, manually fire cannons, and level up your pirate skills through skill trees. A tame parrot also helps you locate treasure chests on the beaches.

Studio Wildcard delivers a ton of content here, but the hefty download isn't without reason. The division into free content, the Dragontopia roadmap, and the paid Tides of Fortune pack clearly shows where things are headed. If you're into dragon riding and serious naval battles, you won't find a better offer anywhere else right now. That is, assuming your hard drive survives the update. It's not something everyone can just download on a whim.

What do you think of the dragon update: Will you get the flying plasma mount, or would you rather stay on the ground and invest the 20 EUR in Karl Urban's pirate adventure?