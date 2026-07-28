Dragon Age: Remaster Trilogy Fails Due to Outdated Engine Technology

A remake of the first three Dragon Age games in the style of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is likely to fail due to unresolved technical hurdles. According to former BioWare producer Mark Darrah, the studio and the market simply lack the skilled personnel for the outdated, custom-built engines of the predecessors.

The engine chaos behind Thedas

A remaster trilogy for Dragon Age is technically and personnel-wise unlikely, as neither BioWare nor the open job market has developers who can handle the outdated in-house engines of the first two installments in the series.

While the entire Mass Effect trilogy was based on the widely used Unreal Engine 3, Dragon Age suffers from extreme technical fragmentation. "Dragon Age: Origins" runs on the Eclipse Engine, a modified version of the Aurora Engine. For "Dragon Age 2," BioWare used the subsequent Lycium Engine. "Dragon Age: Inquisition" finally switched to EA's Frostbite Engine. Three games, three different codebases. This hinders any porting attempt.

Why the Mass Effect method fails here

EA was able to hire external developers for Mass Effect because the market is saturated with Unreal Engine specialists. For the proprietary Aurora derivatives Eclipse and Lycium, neither documentation for modern rendering pipelines nor external service providers exist. A remaster would have to be developed internally at BioWare. However, the studio is shifting all its resources to the next Mass Effect. EA is not approving any new positions for legacy code. The effort required is practically equivalent to that of a completely new game.

A classic remaster along the lines of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is off the table. Players must accept that "Dragon Age Origins" and "Dragon Age 2" will no longer be released on modern systems without extremely expensive remakes. The technical shortcomings of earlier in-house developments are now taking their toll.