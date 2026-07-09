Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3: Connection System Gameplay Details

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe is bringing the next big fighting role-playing game, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3," to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The release is scheduled for 2027.

The new video demonstrates the fundamentally revamped combat systems through a gripping gameplay mission featuring the Great Saiyan Squad. At the heart of the arena is the new Connection system. Here, players forge deep alliances with legendary heroes from the series' history, transferring their iconic abilities, attacks, and movesets to their own custom-created character.

The gameplay demonstrates how gaps appear in the enemy's defenses as soon as their Ki is completely depleted, resulting in devastating Critical Strikes. The trailer also precisely showcases the tactical nuances of four-player squad battles. Soul Assist summons support, while Soul Change allows players to fully embody the iconic characters. Those who prefer to unleash their own power can utilize Awakening to become a Super Saiyan. It's worth taking a closer look.