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Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3: Connection System Gameplay Details

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 3 will be released in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. Bandai Namco showcases the new features Soul Change and Critical Strikes in the trailer.

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ByPatrick Held
He's been part of the PlayStation world since day one. As a tech enthusiast and skeptic, Patrick delivers in-depth analyses and uncomfortable truths about hardware and software. His focus: meticulous detail rather than...
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Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe is bringing the next big fighting role-playing game, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3," to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The release is scheduled for 2027.

The new video demonstrates the fundamentally revamped combat systems through a gripping gameplay mission featuring the Great Saiyan Squad. At the heart of the arena is the new Connection system. Here, players forge deep alliances with legendary heroes from the series' history, transferring their iconic abilities, attacks, and movesets to their own custom-created character.

The gameplay demonstrates how gaps appear in the enemy's defenses as soon as their Ki is completely depleted, resulting in devastating Critical Strikes. The trailer also precisely showcases the tactical nuances of four-player squad battles. Soul Assist summons support, while Soul Change allows players to fully embody the iconic characters. Those who prefer to unleash their own power can utilize Awakening to become a Super Saiyan. It's worth taking a closer look.

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ByPatrick Held
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Patrick has been part of the PlayStation world since its inception. As a tech enthusiast and skeptic, he delivers insightful analyses and uncomfortable truths about hardware and software. His focus: meticulous attention to detail rather than fanboyism – for an honest perspective on PlayFront.
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