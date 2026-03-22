Dragon Quest X: Google Gemini becomes the AI ​​companion "Slamy"

Square Enix is ​​integrating Google's AI Gemini directly into "Dragon Quest X" to provide players with an interactive companion. The AI ​​partner, "Slamy," is designed not only to assist with navigation but also to actively react to individual player achievements.

Unlike classic NPCs, which only perform static scripts, this AI analyzes the gameplay in real time and acts as a personal mentor for newcomers and veterans. If the implementation is successful and accepted by players, it could be a model for the future.

A smart slime against MMO loneliness

The core of the new feature is "Oshaberi Slamy" (Chatty Slamy). A chat function allows players to communicate directly with the AI, which responds with automatically generated voice output. The key feature: Slamy "sees." The AI ​​analyzes visual information and actively congratulates players on victories such as defeating difficult bosses or finding rare items.

Producer Takashi Anzai is thus solving a massive problem of long-term MMOs: the overwhelming of new players. Slamy aims to prevent players from feeling lost or isolated in the vast world of Astoltia. It's an attempt to salvage the classic single-player feel of a "Dragon Quest" companion game for the persistent online world.

Why Gemini could change the gameplay

The collaboration with Google Cloud goes beyond simple chatbots. If the AI ​​truly understands where the player is stuck or which mechanic they are currently ignoring, it revolutionizes the existing quest design. Instead of cryptic log entries, there is context-sensitive help.

The fact that series creator Yuji Horii is already openly considering using AI for actively fighting characters shows the direction: We are moving away from rigid behavioral patterns (aggro lists, fixed rotations) towards partners who react tactically to the individual play style.

The economic aspect cannot be ignored. Games like "Dragon Quest X“They are suffering from the enormous costs of new content. When an AI like Gemini takes over part of the “handling” and lore delivery, it saves development resources that would otherwise be spent on scripted tutorials. Square Enix is ​​using “Dragon Quest X” as a testbed for a technology that, according to Google Cloud, will be standard in every game in three to five years.”

Whether Slamy truly develops a "personality" or remains merely a glorified wiki with voice acting depends on the latency and naturalness of the responses. For the MMORPG genre, however, it is an important test run for the future of player guidance.