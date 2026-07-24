Dragon's Dogma 2: Capcom focuses on dungeons instead of level scaling for the expansion.

Capcom will release “Dark Arisen” on October 9, 2026, an expansion for Dragon's Dogma 2 that brings a new snow globe and transmogrification, and does without automatic level scaling.

In a Famitsu interview, Game Director Kento Kinoshita and Producer Naoto Oyama revealed specific game details and design decisions.

Facts, duration and price points

The add-on will be released as a separate DLC for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for €29,99, and as a bundle including the main game. The primary story in the new northern area of ​​Norgan is designed to take 15 to 20 hours to complete.

In addition, Capcom integrates 12 standalone dungeons called Lost Rites into the game world. Each of these dungeons requires 30 to 60 minutes of playtime and, starting at level 20, serves as a speed-up for reaching the recommended Norgan level of 40. According to the developers, the complete package of the main game and expansion offers approximately 72 hours of content.

Transmog and no level scaling

The development team has deliberately opted against dynamic enemy level scaling, citing too much division in community opinion. As an alternative, a classic hard mode is being considered, which would be selectable at the start of the game.

Norgan can be accessed from Vernworth early in the game. To progress through the new area, Capcom introduces a transmog system that allows for visual armor customization without any loss of attributes. This feature unlocks as you progress through the Norgan content.

"The 'Lost Rites' are evenly distributed across the main game area, but the further you progress, the more dungeons with higher recommended levels and greater difficulty we have included."

The Relic Expedition Cycles System allows you to evaluate relics recovered in settlements in Norgan to obtain equipment with specific abilities.

With "Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen," Capcom addresses precisely the issues that drew criticism upon the main game's release. The removal of artificial enemy scaling, a meaningful endgame, and a long-overdue transmog system are solid improvements. For €30, the package delivers exactly the content the game needed from day one.