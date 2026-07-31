Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen – Developers reveal secrets about performance, skills and save slots

Capcom will release the Dark Arisen expansion for "Dragon's Dogma 2" on October 9, 2026, finally fulfilling key community requests with free updates. Besides the new ice region of Norgan, the focus is primarily on performance, the save system, and combat dynamics.

Finally 60 FPS and more flexibility in combat

Capcom laid it all out in the developer Q&A for the upcoming expansion. Director Kento Kinoshita and Producer Naoto Oyama know exactly where the main game's problems lay. The most important news for console players first: With Title Update 3.2 at the end of August, the team is finally aiming for a stable 60 FPS in Performance Mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The developers are also tweaking the PC version and adjusting the system requirements. A long overdue step.

But that's not all that awaits us at the end of August. The combat system is getting a complete overhaul that will significantly change the gameplay. You'll be able to equip six skills simultaneously instead of just four. At first glance, that might sound like a minor change. In practice, however, it will completely overhaul your existing builds. Along with new skill levels and entirely new abilities for each career path, you'll have to relearn your favorite classes. More options mean more depth, which is a huge improvement for the gameplay.

Three save files and the end of the frustration

A major point of criticism since launch has been the extremely rigid save system. One wrong move, an automatic save at the wrong moment, or accidentally loading the tavern stall – and hours of progress were lost. That will soon be a thing of the past.

Capcom is expanding the system to include three separate save types: Autosave, Interim Save for manual backups, and the classic Last Inn Rest Save. Loading a save at the tavern will no longer delete any other data. Additionally, Update 3.2 adds three true character slots. This means you can finally start a completely new adventure without having to sacrifice your old save file.

The developers are also addressing the Dragon Plague. Previously, it was often more of a frustration than an opportunity. From the end of August, the stat buffs for infected pawns will finally be clearly reflected in the numbers. In addition, new combat patterns will allow infected companions to act more aggressively and effectively in battle. And for those who don't want to risk a rampage in the city, a new healing item is available. The choice is yours: risk maximum combat power or nip the plague in the bud.

Ice-cold Norgan and fair transmog rules

The actual expansion, "Dark Arisen," takes us to the icy region of Norgan starting October 9th. Kinoshita and Oyama versprechen A dark atmosphere that seamlessly transitions from frosty landscapes to somber themes. Alongside variations of familiar enemies, entirely new foe types with their own unique skeletons await. Those seeking variety beyond the main storyline will find twelve new dungeons integrated into the existing game world.

Fashion enthusiasts aren't left out either. A dedicated side questline in Norgan unlocks a full-fledged transmog system. You can customize the appearance of weapons and armor while the stats of your equipped gear remain unchanged. Fashion dogma is finally a reality. The recommended starting levels for the new content are 20 and 40, with the difficulty scaling increasing noticeably as you progress. Even high-level Arisen will find themselves challenged. An additional hard mode is also in development.

Capcom has listened. The developers aren't just delivering a new area; they're addressing the very mechanics that have been bothering the community since release. Three save slots, 60 FPS, more skill freedom, and the toning down of the Dragon Plague demonstrate that the feedback has been heard. If the performance lives up to the development team's promises at the end of August, "Dark Arisen" will be the complete package we all wished for at launch when it arrives in October.