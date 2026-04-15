Dragon's Dogma 2: SteamDB update hints at huge expansion

A massive file upload to the Steam database for "Dragon's Dogma 2" is causing a stir. With around 12 GB of new content, Capcom could be preparing the long-awaited expansion that will finally make the game "complete".

A mysterious update in the SteamDB suggests that the rumors about an expansion for "Dragon's Dogma 2“This is more than just wishful thinking. A briefly uploaded depot was significantly larger at 77 GB than the current game installation size of approximately 65 GB. Even though Capcom quickly replaced the package with smaller placeholder files, the difference of 12 GB remains – enough space for a full-fledged add-on in the style of “Dark Arisen”.

What's behind the report

The discovery, which first occurred on Reddit The rumor circulating shows unusual activity in the Steam backend. After months of silence surrounding the action RPG, a jump in file size of almost 20% is a technical indicator that cannot be ignored.

The scope: 12 GB of new assets (models, textures, sound) are often enough in the RE engine to fill entire regions or complex dungeons, especially when existing mechanics are recycled.

12 GB of new assets (models, textures, sound) are often enough in the RE engine to fill entire regions or complex dungeons, especially when existing mechanics are recycled. The timing: Just last month, for the game's second anniversary, Capcom dropped hints about a "northern region called Organ" in an artwork. A letter in the image, translated from the Gransys alphabet, mentioned griffin sightings in precisely this area.

For gamers, this is the news we've been waiting for since its release in March 2024. "Dragon's Dogma 2" is a fantastic game, but in some places it felt unfinished – almost as if it was missing the final third or the "endgame loop" that its predecessor offered through the Bitterblack Isle dungeon.

This would be the first major content update since the departure of director Hideaki Itsuno. Capcom now needs to prove that they can meaningfully expand the game's vision even without their long-time leader. The community is eager for new enemy types and professions, as the lack of variety in the main game has often been criticized.

What we might expect in the north

If the rumors about the Organ region are true, everything points to a winter setting. The anniversary artwork already showed an unknown character in heavy winter clothing. Mechanically, this could mean new challenges:

The atmosphere: An icy biome would be a stark contrast to the forested Vermund and the desert-like Battahl.

An icy biome would be a stark contrast to the forested Vermund and the desert-like Battahl. Opponent: New monster variants that focus on cold damage could significantly shake up the current meta (often fire-heavy).

New monster variants that focus on cold damage could significantly shake up the current meta (often fire-heavy). Vocations: Many are hoping for the return of the Alchemist or the Mystic Knight from the first part.

The 12 GB size is solid evidence, not just a bug. Capcom has proven with "Monster Hunter" and "Resident Evil" that they know how to scale DLC. However, Capcom currently has another hot prospect in the works with "Pragmata." I expect an official announcement in the coming weeks—perhaps even at the next State of Play—but a release before fall 2026 seems ambitious.

Do you think Capcom will finally deliver the enemy variety with the DLC that was missing in the main game from the halfway point onwards?