Dragon's Dogma 2 Update 3.2: Capcom delivers a 48-gigabyte overhaul

The 48 gigabyte update 3.2 for “Dragon’s Dogma 2” is now available on the PS5 and completely overhauls the basic game mechanics.

Capcom is building the action RPG foundation with patch 3.2 A month before the release of the Dark Arisen expansion, the game undergoes a major overhaul. The update not only optimizes the RE engine for more stable frame rates in capital cities, but also makes significant changes to the memory system, pawn AI, and career balancing.

Pattern change when saving and simplification of the Dragon Plague mechanism

The rigid save system is a thing of the past. Each awakened character now has three separate save slots. Each of these slots automatically manages three independent save states: autosave, temporary save, and the inn rest. Loading the last inn save will no longer unintentionally overwrite your current game progress.

Capcom has integrated a new elixir for the controversial Dragonblight mechanic. The "Dragonsbaulk Draught" directly heals infected companions. Sick pawns also act more aggressively in combat, temporarily consume no stamina, and deplete their health bar more slowly.

Deep balancing for careers and expanded vassal commands

Players gain more flexibility in combat with six equipable weapon skills instead of the previous four. The combat system is more forgiving after being hit. Stamina repair is now instantaneous when depleted.

Fighter & Archer: The fighter parries ranged attacks more precisely and executes skill combos like the uppercut more seamlessly. Archers reload special arrows faster. The kick attack now also reliably pushes the character backward on level ground.

The fighter parries ranged attacks more precisely and executes skill combos like the uppercut more seamlessly. Archers reload special arrows faster. The kick attack now also reliably pushes the character backward on level ground. Magician, Archmage & Illusionist: Magic users gain the new core skill Magic Shield for damage absorption. The Illusionist briefly floats through the air with the skill "Buoyant Brume".

Magic users gain the new core skill Magic Shield for damage absorption. The Illusionist briefly floats through the air with the skill "Buoyant Brume". Mystical Spear Rider & Warrior: The execution windows for the Spear Rider's combos have been expanded. The range of charged Warrior attacks has been noticeably increased.

The execution windows for the Spear Rider's combos have been expanded. The range of charged Warrior attacks has been noticeably increased. Vassal control: Companions actively intervene in enemy attacks when the Arisen is downed. New commands allow for targeted exploration or interaction at the touch of a button.

Capcom isn't delivering a mere performance patch, but a long-overdue overhaul of the game's technical foundation. Separating save files eliminates the game's frustrating inflexibility. Expanding the skill slots closes the gap to the more complex combat system of its predecessor.

Capcom has released the full patch notes. with this link detained.