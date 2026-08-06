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A bleak Kyoto trip – impressions of Onimusha: Way of the Sword distorts desires

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Capcom has released the "Severing Fates" trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword. All the details about the Kyoto locations and the free demo are included.

Onimusha Way Of The Swords

Capcom's "Onimusha: Way of the Sword" sends Miyamoto Musashi to real locations in Japan, where a sinister force twists the fate of pilgrims. The free demo is available for download now.

Capcom has released new material for Onimusha: Way of the Sword with "Severing Fates." This time, the setting is the real-life Yasui Konpiragu Shrine in Kyoto. Normally a place to sever bad connections, in the game a brood of demons consumes the people's hope.

The gameplay shown is as brutal as ever. Musashi uses the familiar Oni Gauntlet, slicing and dicing his way through twisted creatures and trying to save a little girl from her fate. The dialogue makes it clear: the monsters feed directly on the pilgrims' prayers. Dark. Brutal. Exactly what the series needs.

Tradition meets genuine craftsmanship

The environments are based on real historical locations, which noticeably enhances the atmosphere. No generic fantasy castles here, but authentic Japanese culture with a massive dose of demonic grit. The battles feel impactful. When Musashi focuses his powers, you can feel the weight of the blade. Perfect.

Those who don't want to wait until September can jump right in. Capcom has already released a demo for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A clever move. Only Switch 2 players are left out of the test run for now.

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This looks damn good. The mix of real-world locations and classic Onimusha gore works perfectly. Capcom releasing a demo right away shows confidence. They seem to have a lot of faith in the combat system. And rightly so.

Does the shrine's gloomy atmosphere captivate you, or does the historical setting leave you cold? Have you already played the demo?

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Crydog
7. August 2026 10: 23

Awesome, there's already more variety in terms of gameplay than other Japan-set games.

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