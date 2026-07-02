Dune: Awakening Deep Dive: Finally, single-player mode for the desert planet survival game

Funcom is bringing "Dune: Awakening" to PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro on September 22nd. The latest deep dive reveals that the year-long PC pre-release has resulted in a huge upgrade for the console version, including a genuine single-player mode without any online requirement.

Those who don't want to deal with annoying teammates or constant PvP pressure now get their own private world on Arrakis. The deep dive makes it clear that solo players retain complete control. Difficulty level, survival parameters, drop rates upon death – everything can be adjusted down to the smallest detail using sliders. Even mid-game. This is exactly the flexibility a modern survival RPG needs.

No more artificial scabs

The most important news for long-term survivors concerns the game's economy. The much-hated base taxes and complex upkeep systems are being completely removed. Players who are offline for a few days won't immediately lose everything. On the official servers, PvE is now the standard. The endgame is instead stretched across thirteen new, repeatable missions in the deep desert and Landsraad quests. Funcom is shifting the focus away from pure grinding and towards genuine content. A clever move.

Console players get the ultimate version right from the start. Fifteen PC updates and four DLCs are integrated into the PS5 from day one. The September update also delivers the conclusion of the first major story campaign, the so-called "Book 1: Awakening." So, anyone coming for the story will get a complete package right away.

Is the U-turn worthwhile?

Funcom delivers a genuine surprise with this deep dive. The departure from the rigid MMO format towards maximum player freedom saves the game from certain grinding death. If the revamped, tax-free endgame takes off and the story missions prove atmospherically compelling, September will be a feast for Dune fans.

Skepticism remains only regarding the long-term motivation of the new missions. However, the foundation is rock solid. Truly a survival game for everyone.