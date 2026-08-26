Dune: Awakening storms the PlayStation 5 – 60 FPS, Cross-Play & Filmic DLC in September

Dune: Awakening arrives on September 22, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, launching directly on Xbox Game Pass. Visitors to gamescom this week will be able to test the console version on-site for the first time. A new gameplay video, recorded on the PS5 Pro, simultaneously provides deeper insights into performance, story, and game mechanics.

Technical check on the console

Console gamers don't have to compromise on performance. Funcom delivers a performance mode on the regular PlayStation 5 with dynamic 4K resolution and a smooth 60 FPS. The PS5 Pro maintains 60 FPS in performance mode without any compromises. Those who prefer maximum graphics details can switch to quality mode on both consoles, which offers 30 FPS and upscaled 4K.

The material shown is impressively stable. Cross-play between PC and consoles will follow the console launch, but a specific date for this has not yet been announced.

Loners get their mode

The console version brings the feature that many players have been enjoying. requested single-player mode You can tackle the adventure on Arrakis completely solo and customize the difficulty level to your liking. Resource yield, enemy health, and sandstorms can all be scaled or completely disabled.

That's powerful. Freedom trumps coercion.

The story takes you to an alternate timeline of the desert world. You'll encounter familiar figures like Feyd-Rautha or Duke Leto and join the Atreides or Harkonnen factions. Specializations such as the skills of the Bene Gesserit, swordmasters, or Mentats complement the combat system, which encompasses both melee and ranged combat.

Movie outfits for the launch

Simultaneously with the console release, the "Filmic Archive" DLC will be released for all platforms on September 22nd. The pack brings visual content from the Denis Villeneuve films into the game, including Paul Atreides' armor "Aegis of the Unwalked Path" and the "Caladan Stormcloak." The DLC is complemented by a 73-piece building set in the style of the Sardaukar.

Funcom has done its homework with the console port. The technical performance on the PS5 is solid, and the option to customize sandstorms or grinding in single-player mode to suit individual preferences eliminates the frustration of the survival genre. Those who missed the PC version will receive a well-rounded package in September.

Does the survival trip to Arrakis appeal to you more as a relaxed solo adventure with adjustable difficulty, or do you want to compete against others in PvP in the deep desert?