Dying Light 2: Hotfix 1.6.1 corrects hunger consumption and DLC weapon scaling.

Techland has released Hotfix 1.6.1 for Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Restored Land Edition), which reduces the consumption rates of the hunger system, unlocks the upgrade system for DLC weapons, and fixes critical crossplay errors between Steam and Epic Games Store.

The key adjustments in the Restored Land Edition These changes affect the survival elements introduced in Update 1.6. Techland has reduced hunger consumption during sleep and the overall depletion rate throughout the game. The thresholds for the "Very Hungry" and "Starved" states have been raised to give players more flexibility in resource management. Additionally, merchants now carry improvised food bars, reducing reliance on luck when finding loot.

Technical upgrade for DLC blueprints

A significant point of criticism from the community regarding weapon scaling has been addressed: Weapon blueprints from DLC bundles can now be upgraded to the "Legendary" rarity level. Previously, these often lagged behind craftable standard weapons, limiting their usefulness in the endgame.

Inventory management during cutscenes has also been automated. If the player receives a weapon during a cutscene with a full inventory, the game automatically moves the lowest-quality item to storage. If both the inventory and storage are full, the weakest item is dropped on the ground.

Troubleshooting crossplay and night chases

On a technical level, the patch resolves the connection problems between Steam and Epic users that have been affecting the co-op experience since the last major update.

Further functional improvements:

AI spawning: Alpha Volatiles now spawn correctly during chases in the Restored Land region.

Alpha Volatiles now spawn correctly during chases in the Restored Land region. Balancing: Chase sequences at level 1 have been slightly simplified to make it easier to enter the night phases.

Chase sequences at level 1 have been slightly simplified to make it easier to enter the night phases. Loot table: The drop rates for scraps of cloth and bandages from Biters and Virals have been increased.

The drop rates for scraps of cloth and bandages from Biters and Virals have been increased. Ammunition: A bug that limited the amount of lootable ammunition for human ranged fighters has been removed.

Hotfix 1.6.1 is a necessary adjustment to the Restored Land Edition. The toning down of the hunger system, in particular, demonstrates that the original implementation was too restrictive for gameplay. For owners of DLC packs, unlocking legendary upgrades is the most important point, as purchased content now finally scales with the rest of the arsenal. Players who primarily play co-op across different launchers should install the update immediately to restore cross-play stability.