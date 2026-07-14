Dying Light: The Beast canceled – Techland pays out PS4 players

Developer Techland has officially discontinued the last-gen version of "Dying Light: The Beast" and is refunding owners of the PS4 Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2. After months of hesitation, the studio has finally pulled the plug on the previous console generation.

The broken DLC promise

This move is a direct result of a changed product strategy. Buyers of the "Dying Light 2 Ultimate Edition" originally acquired the right to two story expansions. While the first DLC was released as planned for PS4 and PS5, the second project evolved during development into a standalone game, roughly 20 hours long, called "Dying Light: The Beast".

For PS5 players, the promise remained: they would receive the new game at no extra cost. PS4 users, however, were left out in the cold. Instead, they received financial compensation. A fair exchange? Only to a degree. Those who wanted to play the game on the older platform now have to upgrade or be content with the refund.

After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision that Dying Light: The Beast will no longer be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



Dying Light: The Beast was built from the ground up to take full advantage of current-generation hardware. It's open world,… - Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) July 14, 2026

The technical dead end of the last generation

Techland cites technical hurdles as the reason for the cancellation. The PlayStation 4's aging hardware architecture now limits game design too much. According to the studio, compromising on the quality of the open world was out of the question.

This is a logical, albeit extremely belated, step. The PS4 hardware dates back to 2013. It's outdated. A modern open-world game with fast-paced parkour and high CPU load can no longer be run on it without drastic compromises.

Techland is repeating a familiar pattern here: The first Dying Light was originally intended for the PlayStation 3, before the last-gen version was scrapped shortly before release due to technical issues. History does indeed repeat itself.

The cancellation is frustrating for affected PS4 players, but a boon for the game's technical quality. Sticking with 13-year-old hardware has too often held back modern game designs in the past. Anyone wanting to experience Kyle Crane's adventure will now have to buy a PS5 or a PC. You should immediately request a refund from Techland support for the unfulfilled promise.