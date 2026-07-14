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Dying Light: The Beast canceled – Techland pays out PS4 players

Mark Avatar 2026
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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Dying Light The Beast Kyle Crane

Dying Light: The Beast will no longer be released for PS4. Developer Techland is breaking its DLC promise for Dying Light 2 and is refunding players.

Developer Techland has officially discontinued the last-gen version of "Dying Light: The Beast" and is refunding owners of the PS4 Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2. After months of hesitation, the studio has finally pulled the plug on the previous console generation.

The broken DLC promise

This move is a direct result of a changed product strategy. Buyers of the "Dying Light 2 Ultimate Edition" originally acquired the right to two story expansions. While the first DLC was released as planned for PS4 and PS5, the second project evolved during development into a standalone game, roughly 20 hours long, called "Dying Light: The Beast".

For PS5 players, the promise remained: they would receive the new game at no extra cost. PS4 users, however, were left out in the cold. Instead, they received financial compensation. A fair exchange? Only to a degree. Those who wanted to play the game on the older platform now have to upgrade or be content with the refund.

The technical dead end of the last generation

Techland cites technical hurdles as the reason for the cancellation. The PlayStation 4's aging hardware architecture now limits game design too much. According to the studio, compromising on the quality of the open world was out of the question.

This is a logical, albeit extremely belated, step. The PS4 hardware dates back to 2013. It's outdated. A modern open-world game with fast-paced parkour and high CPU load can no longer be run on it without drastic compromises.

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Dying Light The Beast – Restored Land
Dying Light 2: Hotfix 1.6.1 corrects hunger consumption and DLC weapon scaling.

Techland is repeating a familiar pattern here: The first Dying Light was originally intended for the PlayStation 3, before the last-gen version was scrapped shortly before release due to technical issues. History does indeed repeat itself.

The cancellation is frustrating for affected PS4 players, but a boon for the game's technical quality. Sticking with 13-year-old hardware has too often held back modern game designs in the past. Anyone wanting to experience Kyle Crane's adventure will now have to buy a PS5 or a PC. You should immediately request a refund from Techland support for the unfulfilled promise.

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Crydog
15. July 2026 06: 12

Yeah, it's clever to develop the game for more powerful hardware first and then scale it down to weaker hardware 🤦‍♂️
By the way, it will be the same for the PS6 handheld and home console.
PS5 pro>ps5
Besides, now there's time for a third-person perspective.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Crydog
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Jan Vollenbröker
14. July 2026 14: 57

Will we PS5 users get a refund? After all, we were cheated out of ray tracing. The game is pure eye strain. It would probably run perfectly on PS3.
Shitty game.
👎👎👎👎👎

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Kevin Mietz
15. July 2026 02: 35
Reply to  Jan Vollenbröker

It looks good on the Xbox 😂

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Hans Jürgen
15. July 2026 03: 59
Reply to  Kevin Mietz

Kevin Mietz, you don't seem to have high standards. Or maybe you just need glasses.

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