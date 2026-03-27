Dying Light: The Beast – Restored Land – New Chapter Brings Hardcore Mode

Developer Techland has released the “Restored Land” update for “Dying Light: The Beast”, which adds a hardcore mode with permanent consequences and vehicle challenges to the standalone game.

“Restored Land” is a fundamental gameplay expansion that massively shifts the focus to survival and vehicle gameplay through persistent world elements, resource scarcity, and new “Roadkill Rallies”.

Persistence instead of respawn

The centerpiece of the update is the “Restored Land“-Experience. Unlike the standard game, eliminated enemies in this mode remain permanently defeated, and looted containers do not refill. Techland breaks with the classic open-world loop here to make every decision more significant.”

Players must manage additional survival parameters, including a hunger system and limited flashlight battery life. Activities like convoys or Dark Zones are one-time events; once completed or looted, the world offers no further resources at that location. Those seeking the maximum challenge can activate the "One Life" option, which deletes the entire game save upon death.

Roadkill rallies and technical enhancements

In addition to the survival aspect, the update introduces "Roadkill Rallies." These are competitive vehicle challenges that combine route optimization with fighting infected. While console players gain access to global leaderboards, PC players will initially only be able to compare their performance against their own friends list.

The update also delivers the following in terms of technology and content:

Performance upgrades: Further optimizations for ray tracing on PC.

Further optimizations for ray tracing on PC. New Combat content: Additional finishers, tougher Special Infected encounters, and seven new achievements.

Additional finishers, tougher Special Infected encounters, and seven new achievements. Quality of Life: Improvements to the co-op mode and the implementation of Legend Levels and New Game+ in the now renamed "Restored Land Edition".

Evolution of the Techland formula

With this update, Techland addresses a long-standing problem in open-world zombie games: the diminishing threat due to overwhelming numbers and resource abundance in the endgame. By removing the respawn system, "Dying Light: The Beast" moves closer to an immersive sim. Strategically, this is a clever move to bridge the gap between classic parkour action games and hardcore survival titles.

Owners of the standard version will automatically receive the upgrade to the "Restored Land Edition" free of charge. This underscores the studio's long-term support strategy, which kept the first installment relevant for over seven years.

The "Restored Land" update isn't just DLC; it's a complete overhaul of the gameplay balance. While the persistent resource scarcity might be frustrating for casual players, it finally provides core gamers with the necessary tactical depth. Technically, it remains to be seen how stable the persistent world changes will be over extended play sessions without bloating save files. Those who have already completed "Dying Light: The Beast" will find its hardcore approach a compelling reason for a second playthrough.