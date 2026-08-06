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EA considers selling BioWare and brand rights after Saudi takeover – report

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Following the $55 billion acquisition, EA faces layoffs and the potential sale of BioWare. The publisher also has $20 billion in debt to service.

Mass Effect

The acquisition of Electronic Arts by a Saudi Arabian consortium leaves the publisher with an estimated $20 billion in debt. To save $700 million, studio sales such as BioWare and layoffs are now being considered.

A buyout on credit leaves no room for experimentation.

Electronic Arts has been delisted from the stock market. disappearedThe $55 billion acquisition by the consortium led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has been completed. Riyadh now holds 93 percent of the shares. The deal wasn't financed out of pocket, but rather through debt financing via JPMorgan. $20 billion in debt now directly burdens EA's balance sheets. This money will have to be generated.

Such a project demands immediate cash flow. A company with $20 billion to pay back cannot afford lengthy design phases. EA promptly announced a $700 million cost-cutting program. The likely consequence is staff reductions within the next twelve months.

100%. They are going to look at several ways to cut hundreds of millions per year. Everyone I've spoken to expects large scale layoffs within the first 6-12 months.

Mike Straw | Insider-Gaming.com (@mikestrawmedia.com) 2026-08-05T12:45:16.428Z

BioWare is up for sale or facing closure.

According to industry insider Mike Straw, the cost-cutting measures are more extensive than usual. The sale of entire studios and the auctioning of individual brand rights are being considered. BioWare is at the center of these considerations. Following the failure of "Dragon Age: The Veilguard" in 2025, the company's management already attempted to divest the studio. At that time, no buyer could be found.

Development work on "Mass Effect 5" is currently ongoing. However, the studio's continued existence has been guaranteed. Former BioWare developers like Patrick Weekes have already publicly expressed concerns about the future direction under the new owners. A studio that requires years of development cycles without ongoing revenue doesn't fit into the balance sheet of a privatized, debt-ridden giant.

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Companies with billions in interest payments are cutting out loss-making ventures. BioWare has delivered too little profit in recent years while development costs have been too high. For gamers, this logic means the foreseeable end of an era: either the Mass Effect franchise will be sold to an external investor, or the studio will be liquidated as part of a consolidation. There's no room for sentimentality in a spreadsheet.

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