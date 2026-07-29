EA FC 27 Gameplay Deep Dive: AI defense weakened & new corners

EA Sports is removing the automatic AI defending in "EA Sports FC 27" and forcing us back to manual tackling. The official gameplay deep dive reveals significant adjustments to tackling, a new two-phase corner kick system, and reworked dribbling under pressure.

No more AI escort protection

For years in FIFA and FC, it was enough to simply have the holding midfielder provide cover while the AI ​​defense magnetically held onto the ball. That's over now. EA AI's power is noticeably diminished. and puts them back into our own hands. Anyone who wants to stop the opposing attack in FC 27 has to take action themselves.

Once you take control of your defender, he becomes more agile when pressing. Manual duels, blocks, and intercepting passes gain noticeably more range. The AI ​​hardly intervenes automatically anymore. Unless the opponent runs directly into it, it almost never initiates slide tackles or slides. The automatic team pressing in your own penalty area is also relaxed. In other words: less AI lottery, more skill. Those who read the game well win. Those who are asleep get punished.

A breath of fresh air in corners and attacking runs

EA is also breaking with old patterns when it comes to corner kicks. Instead of simply executing a cross, the set piece situation is now divided into two phases. First, you aim for the space in the penalty area and charge up the cross. Then, in the second step, you manually control your striker's run to shake off the defender and arrive at precisely the right moment. This finally brings genuine variability and the necessary touch of chaos from professional football to the virtual pitch.

In attack, the AI ​​is all the more clever. Instead of simply running straight ahead, attackers now make curved runs along the offside line. They maintain their runs longer to avoid losing momentum and evade defensive contact. This gives them more time to spot the gap. Fittingly, the new dribbling while stumbling ensures that technically gifted players like Pedri or Musiala retain possession even after hard tackles. Even ball recoveries have been reworked: after interceptions, the ball is now controlled instead of immediately falling back to the opponent.

EA is also tweaking the PlayStyle system. The attributes should no longer overshadow the true attributes. Pure stats will once again be more important.

The direction is right. The tweak to the passive AI defense was long overdue and brings controller skill back to the forefront. Whether the ball physics for crosses and the new attribute weighting will truly harmonize as well in the finished game as they do in the video remains to be seen on the pitch. But the initial impressions definitely make you eager to play the first few rounds.