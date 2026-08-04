EA FC 27 “The Grounds”: The new Clubs mode in Deep Dive

EA SPORTS FC 27 transforms the Clubs mode into a freely explorable online hub called "The Grounds" for up to 100 players simultaneously.

EA Sports has completely revamped its familiar Clubs mode. Instead of sterile menus, "EA Sports FC 27" offers a cohesive online world with three cultural districts (UK, France, Argentina). But behind this attractive social hub lies much more than just a virtual promenade: it's a fundamental overhaul of matchmaking and player development.

A meeting point instead of an endless waiting room

Anyone who plays Clubs knows the problem. Two people are missing, the lobbies are empty, motivation drops.The Grounds“This game addresses precisely this frustration. Up to 100 players roam the open world simultaneously, while matches are played live on the street courts. Watching, spying, spontaneously joining in as reinforcements – it all works seamlessly.”

Besides classic 11v11 matches, Rush, and small-sided formats (1v1 to 3v3), EA even includes entertaining "Kickabouts" in the game. It's football mixed with dodgeball, basketball, or bocce. Sounds absurd at first, but it's perfect as a way to fill the time until your squad is finally complete. It eliminates the downtime in your evening matches.

Finally, freedom in skills development!

EA has taken a huge step in the right direction, especially with the archetypes. With "Amps" and "Masteries," we unlock special abilities inspired by real pros like Roberto Carlos. Anyone wanting to customize their pro character no longer has to dig deep into their in-game pockets: resetting attributes is finally free. Experimenting is now free. That's how it should be.

All progress – whether it's a fun mini-game on the street or a grueling tournament match – directly impacts your pro's stats and the club's reputation level. The higher the level, the more fans will wear your jerseys in the hub. A cool detail for added immersion.

"The Grounds" delivers exactly the breath of fresh air that clubs have desperately needed for years. The end of rigid lobbies and the free skill redistribution are genuine improvements in quality. Now EA just needs to prove at release that the servers can handle the onslaught of 100 players per hub without lag.

How do you rate the move towards a freely explorable Social World: Is it exactly the right evolution for the Clubs mode or unnecessary baggage that only distracts from the core gameplay on the pitch?