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EA FC 27 Ultimate Team: New SBCs, FUT Gallery & Gameplay

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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EA Sports reveals new details about FC 27 Ultimate Team: Learn all about the simplified SBCs, the FUT Gallery, and the new Manu Defending updates!

EA Sports FC 27 Gameplay

EA Sports FC 27 is cutting through the menu clutter in Ultimate Team and focusing on gameplay. Electronic Arts has provided concrete details in the latest deep dive and trailer for the upcoming installment.

The most important new features in Ultimate Team

EA is implementing a fundamental overhaul of Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) this year. Instead of painstakingly balancing chemistry, positions, and overall ratings, the new format uses a simple progression system. You select suitable cards from your club, which award points based on their rating and rarity. Those who prefer a more puzzle-like approach needn't worry: the classic format remains available as "Puzzle SBCs."

Also new is the FUT Gallery, a kind of visual trophy room. Completed professional packs aren't submitted here, but rather immortalized as collector's items and rated. Completing packs increases your gallery level and unlocks cosmetics, tokens, or rewards. EA is also introducing a new card series called the "Hall of FUT," which focuses on community classics from years past. Special cards can also drop directly as holographic versions or be evolved.

For solo players, AI variants are now available for live events. Season Points (SP) can now be earned more flexibly: whether through gallery sets, SBCs, or simply playing a match – progress in the Season Pass is no longer rigidly tied to individual tasks. In addition, more flexible evolution paths ("transitional EVOs") with a preview function for future development stages have been introduced.

Overview of gameplay adjustments

On the pitch, EA noticeably intervenes in the defense. AI support for interceptions and blocks is reduced, while manual defending gains more range and reaction speed.

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  • corners: The system is divided into two phases – first targeting the flank, then timing the receiver's run.
  • Routes: New curved, overlapping and arcing runs in the defensive line.
  • dribbling: Improved control during contact through new stumbling dribbling and smoother one-two passes.
  • Balance: Purely fine-tuning of PlayStyles, so that attributes play a stronger role again.

On paper, the changes sound exactly like what the community has been asking for for years. Wasting less time in tedious SBC menus and having to defend manually again are simply improvements to the quality of life on the virtual pitch.

How well the AI ​​reduction works in real online competition and whether the new gallery rewards can do without annoying grinding mechanics will be revealed from September 25, 2026 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

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