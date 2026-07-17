EA requires in-game advertising from the development phase

Electronic Arts will integrate advertising directly into the production process of console and PC games to better finance game development.

The publisher is urging development studios to integrate advertising space into the game design from the very first concept sketches, rather than adding it as an afterthought. According to Alexander Dao, Vice President of Advertising at EA, this early planning facilitates implementation and makes advertising brands appear more "natural" within the gameplay.

What sounds like a distant nightmare for traditional gamers has long since become a technical reality in the EA universe. The publisher has its own advertising platform called “EA Advertising“launched, which is deeply integrated into the in-house Frostbite engine. Via a specially developed Software Development Kit (SDK) and a proprietary ad server, advertising partners can stream dynamic, real-time ads directly into the three-dimensional game worlds.”

Currently, the focus is primarily on EA's own sports simulations. In games like Madden NFL or EA Sports FC, virtual advertising boards, scoreboards, and replay overlays are dynamically combined with real-world advertising campaigns. However, EA isn't stopping at cosmetic banners. Brands like Lowe's or Visa are directly integrated into the gameplay mechanics through special Ultimate Team challenges and branded in-game items.

Standardization of the nerve factor

To make booking more appealing to large clients, EA is collaborating with the industry organization IAB and the analytics service Integral Ad Science. The goal is to establish uniform measurement standards for the visibility of virtual advertising. Advertising partners should receive precise reports on how long and how prominently their logo flickered on the player's screen.

This measurability is the approach EA intends to use to transfer the model to other genres. Dao explicitly cites the free-to-play game ".skate" as a prime example of a project designed from the outset around advertising deals. With the infrastructure embedded in the code, any virtual skatepark can be plastered with real shoe or beverage brands at the touch of a button.

The risk of total commercialization

For publishers, the move is logical. Development costs for AAA productions are exploding, while traditional revenue streams are stagnating. In-game advertising promises a steady flow of money after launch. But the line between immersive game world and digital billboard is becoming dangerously blurred.

In sports games, advertising on the sidelines might reflect reality. However, as soon as this logic is applied to other genres, immersion is threatened. Nobody wants to walk past billboards for fast-food chains in a post-apocalyptic role-playing game just because the SDK is actively connecting to the ad database in the background.

Furthermore, history shows that players are extremely sensitive to such integrations. When EA inserted full-screen ads into replays of "UFC 4" in 2020, a massive community outcry forced the feature's swift removal.

For consumers, this development represents a clear deterioration of the user experience. Even if EA insists that the advertising should "respect" the gaming experience and not disrupt it, the introduction of tracking SDKs into full-price games is a massive intrusion into privacy. Anyone playing EA titles in the future should expect that their gaze direction and interaction time in the game will be analyzed for advertising reports. The game becomes an advertising banner – and the paying customer a measured advertising recipient.