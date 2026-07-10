EA cuts racing game tradition: Criterion Games becomes a pure Battlefield studio

The development studio Criterion Games has been completely restructured and will now work exclusively on the Battlefield series. After 30 years in the racing game genre, the studio behind Burnout and Need for Speed ​​is losing its creative independence in favor of Electronic Arts' shooter franchise.

The end of a racing game era

The restructuring of Criterion Games follows a strict realignment within the EA group. Rebecka Coutaz, Vice President and CEO of Battlefield Studios at EA, officially confirmed the focus. The new sign on the studio building now reads "Criterion: A Battlefield Studio." This effectively eliminates the chances of a new Need for Speed ​​or a revival of the Burnout series.

Criterion's last game, "Need for Speed ​​Unbound," was released in 2022. The game only partially met the community's expectations in terms of gameplay and visuals. Instead of relaunching the racing series, EA is now pulling the plug. The developers will be integrated into the struggling Battlefield franchise as a support team.

EA's monoculture strategy

This move follows a familiar pattern for the publisher. At the beginning of the decade, EA acquired Codemasters. The primary goal was the lucrative F1 license. Other long-established racing game franchises like Colin McRae DiRT or Grid have since been consistently neglected or discontinued.

Focusing on a single major franchise carries high risks. Despite a solid launch, the current "Battlefield 6" is struggling with declining player numbers due to ongoing post-launch support issues. This decision further shrinks the arcade racing genre. Aside from The Crew and Forza Horizon series on PC and Xbox, and Mario Kart on Nintendo platforms, major productions in the arcade racing sector are almost entirely absent.

For players, this restructuring effectively means the end of classic arcade racers from EA. Focusing all resources on the Battlefield engine and the shooter genre destroys established developer expertise in racing games. Anyone hoping for creative racing titles outside the realm of simulations will have to look to the indie sector or Microsoft in the future. EA is going all in on live-service shooters. Period.