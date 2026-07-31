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EA completes $55 billion acquisition on August 4th

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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EA will complete its $55 billion privatization on August 4, 2026. All regulatory authorities gave their approval after successes like Battlefield 6.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is expected to close the $55 billion deal to become a private company on August 4, 2026. All regulatory hurdles have been cleared, as the publisher officially confirmed in an SEC filing.

The timeline for the delisting from the stock exchange is set. According to the SEC filing dated July 30, 2026, all regulatory approvals have been obtained. The acquisition was originally scheduled for completion by June 30. Delays in antitrust reviews pushed the date back by one month.

The consortium led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners is acquiring the publisher for $55 billion in cash. The headquarters will remain in Redwood City, California. Andrew Wilson will continue to lead the company as CEO.

Financial strength through success in the product range

The valuation is based on concrete sales figures. The release of "Battlefield 6" in October 2025 marked the most financially successful title of the entire year. This foundation strengthens the investors' negotiating position.

Besides Battlefield, brands like EA Sports FC, The Sims, Apex Legends, and Need for Speed ​​ensure steady licensing and live service revenues. An IPO is no longer necessary, thus relieving the pressure of short-term quarterly reports on shareholders. Strategic decisions will now primarily rest with private equity investors.

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The transition to private ownership fundamentally changes Electronic Arts' operational direction. For gamers, the delisting from the stock market will not initially result in any direct changes to the product offerings.

In the long term, however, the objectives are shifting: instead of transparency obligations towards public shareholders, the focus is on the return expectations of conservative consortia. Live service models and monetization strategies are likely to be further intensified under the leadership of the PIF and Silver Lake.

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VIA:Variety
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