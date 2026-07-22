EA Sports FC 27: Electronic Arts teases open-world mode “The Grounds”.

Electronic Arts is building the next EA Sports FC around a freely explorable social hub called "The Grounds." One day before the official unveiling, initial promotional materials confirm the monopolization of virtual street football.

A virtual meeting point replaces the menu navigation.

The publisher is increasingly shifting the navigation of the sports game into an explorable environment. The cover of the standard edition of EA Sports FC 27 features... Kylian Mbappé against a backdrop that reflects the mode “The Grounds“ oriented.”

The slogan "Built from The Grounds up" accompanies the visuals. The concept is inspired by the open worlds of well-known sports series. Players move through various districts with their own avatars, whose architecture is based on European football metropolises like London or Paris.

All activities branch out from this central axis. Besides the return of Volta content, minigames like football tennis and free-for-all soccer fields are on the agenda. EA is also adding "The Gallery," a collectible card system. Protagonist Alex Hunter even appears in the graphics as a parachutist. Exact pricing models and deeper gameplay mechanics are not yet available before the stream.

NBA 2K sends its regards.

The concept of a navigable main menu is no longer an experiment in the sports game sector. Competitors have been demonstrating for years how monetization-driven hubs work. It's all about monetization.

Sending players through streets and squares creates visible clothing, hairstyles, and cosmetics. Menus don't sell virtual sneakers. An open world does that effortlessly. That "EA Sports FC 27" takes this approach follows the pure sales logic of the corporation.

For the core squad on the pitch, a walkable hub initially offers no gameplay benefit. Instead of two clicks in the menu, there are now routes between minigames and cosmetic shops. Those who only play Ultimate Team or classic matches will find an additional hurdle placed in front of the actual gameplay. Its usefulness hinges entirely on the loading time.