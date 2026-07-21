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EA Sports FC 27: Kylian Mbappé adorns the cover of the Ultimate Edition

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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EA reveals Kylian Mbappé on the cover of EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Edition. All the information about the release, trailer date, and rumors at a glance.

Ea Sports Fc The Worlds Game Update

EA Sports has once again featured Kylian Mbappé on the cover of the Ultimate Edition of "EA Sports FC 27" and announced the first gameplay trailer for July 23, 2026. The publisher is thus following its usual marketing routines, while concrete details about the game mechanics remain elusive.

Electronic Arts' announcement follows an established pattern in the series' annual release cycle. Kylian Mbappé returns as the central face on the cover of the Ultimate Edition and the mobile version after a four-year absence, having previously appeared in earlier installments of the FIFA series.

Specific information about the game's content remains scarce for now. The company points to next Thursday, when a first trailer is expected to offer deeper insights.

Known dates and unconfirmed news

A look at the schedule reveals the publisher's usual tactics. Industry insiders refer a release on September 25, 2026, while buyers of the more expensive Ultimate Edition are expected to gain access from September 18, 2026.

The standard cross-platform availability is for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, supplemented by a version for the Nintendo Switch 2. Support for the last generation of consoles is also planned. A new open-world mode as a social hub with minigames is also rumored, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

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The cover reveal is pure marketing with no gameplay value. For the community, what ultimately matters is the technical execution on the pitch, not the face on the box. Anyone looking for substantial innovations will have to wait for the gameplay trailer.

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