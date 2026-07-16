EA Sports FC 27: Last-gen versions apparently confirmed for PS4 & Xbox One

EA Sports FC 27 will apparently still be released this year for PS4, Xbox One, and the original Nintendo Switch. Publisher Electronic Arts is sticking with the last-gen consoles despite the outdated hardware.

The leaker's message Billbil-kun is surprised. Many had long expected the final cut, the clean break with the old console generation. But EA isn't pulling the plug just yet. "EA Sports FC 27" is scheduled to be released on September 25, 2026, simultaneously for the current generation and the older consoles from Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo.

For PS4 and Xbox One owners, this is a blessing. They won't need to upgrade to stay in the game. From a technical standpoint, however, this poses risks. The older hardware is slowing down development. Graphics upgrades and new physics engines will likely be barely noticeable on these older consoles. It will probably just amount to another roster update. More show than substance.

The first prices at release

The price remains consistently high. EA is charging a hefty €79,99 for PlayStation and Xbox. PC players and Nintendo Switch 2 buyers get a slightly better deal at €69,99. Those willing to pay extra can get the Ultimate Edition for up to eight days of early access. Specifically, this means that those who pre-ordered will have access starting September 17, 2026.

According to the leaker, the official reveal by EA is also imminent. The announcement, along with the first trailers, is expected next week. Then we'll see if EA delivers gameplay improvements in addition to license updates.

No experiments, no real next-gen leaps. EA is playing it safe and happily holding onto the millions of last-gen players. For gameplay, this balancing act usually means stagnation. That's not how innovation works.

What about you? Are you sticking with the new installment on the old PS4/Xbox One, or do you think this console split just unnecessarily slows the game down?