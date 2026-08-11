EA Sports FC 27: Massive beta leaks reveal the new open world “The Grounds”

Over 11 minutes of gameplay footage from the closed beta of "EA Sports FC 27" has surfaced on Reddit. This move reveals, for the first time in detail, what EA is really planning with "The Grounds," the hub world announced a week ago. It's a move that has immediately divided the community.

A hub world modeled after NBA 2K

The leaked videos The footage offers a deep look into the new social aspect of the game. Besides exploring the open world and interacting with stars like Chloe Kelly, the footage primarily showcases one thing: endless customization options. The Clubhouse store offers tops, shoes, tattoos, and hairstyles. Minigames like ball target practice and direct 1v1 matches from within the game world are also featured.

The whole thing is extremely reminiscent of "The Neighborhood" from the NBA 2K series. This is precisely where the players' strong skepticism begins. Many see it simply as a new platform to place in-game advertising, boost cosmetic sales, and artificially inflate playtime.

Stiff animations are ridiculed.

A particular walking animation of the character is causing both laughter and horror. The arm movements appear so exaggerated and unnatural that comments immediately draw comparisons to Raheem Sterling or even Steven Seagal. A guaranteed meme hit.

However, some beta testers are reassuring. In the menus of “The Grounds“Typically, various running styles are available, and many players deliberately choose the most absurd look. Furthermore, the transitions from street to 1v1 or 2v2 matches are praised for being extremely smooth and without long loading times.”

EA is trying to expand the game with a lifestyle element. For many, this feels like a forced addition that no one actually asked for. Those who simply want to play fast-paced football will likely find hub worlds annoying. If the core gameplay mechanics on the pitch are solid and the mode remains purely optional, it's forgivable. However, the suspicion of pure monetization is very strong.

What do you think of the open-world idea in a football game: Do we need such a social hub for the atmosphere, or is EA wasting resources here that should rather be invested in the career mode?