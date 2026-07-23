EA Sports FC 27: Reveal Trailer Shows New Hub The Grounds

Electronic Arts is moving the menu navigation in “EA SPORTS FC 27” for the first time to a walkable open-world hub called “The Grounds”.

The official reveal trailer showcases the interplay of avatars, minigames like football tennis, and central hubs for modes such as Volta and Ultimate Team on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Cover star Kylian Mbappé also makes an appearance.

The virtual city serves as a new interface for all interactions. Menus give way to walking routes. This creates space for digital clothing. Whether this step brings added value to gameplay or acts as an accelerator for monetization remains to be seen.