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EA Sports FC 27: Reveal Trailer Shows New Hub The Grounds

EA Sports FC 27 focuses on the new open-world hub, The Grounds. Electronic Arts showcases avatars, minigames, and cover star Kylian Mbappé in the trailer.

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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Electronic Arts is moving the menu navigation in “EA SPORTS FC 27” for the first time to a walkable open-world hub called “The Grounds”.

The official reveal trailer showcases the interplay of avatars, minigames like football tennis, and central hubs for modes such as Volta and Ultimate Team on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Cover star Kylian Mbappé also makes an appearance.

The virtual city serves as a new interface for all interactions. Menus give way to walking routes. This creates space for digital clothing. Whether this step brings added value to gameplay or acts as an accelerator for monetization remains to be seen.

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ByMark Tomson
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Managing Director of PlayFront, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for transparency and genuine industry knowledge instead of superficial trends.
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