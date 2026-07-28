EA Sports FC 27 focuses on manual defending, less AI, and the social hub "The Grounds".

New dribbling moves, smarter running patterns, and significantly less AI assistance in defense. EA unveils the first gameplay innovations for "EA Sports FC 27." A full deep dive follows tomorrow.

EA pulls the plug on AI in defense and delivers with "The Grounds“A new social hub for street and club football. Automatic tackles are being removed, and the influence of AI-controlled defenders is being significantly reduced. From now on, anyone who wants to keep a tight defense will have to time their passes, position themselves, and jog their own moves.”

When AI finally goes on hiatus

The end of the defensive autopilot is arguably the strongest signal to the community. For years, in many situations, it was enough to control the defensive midfielder and let the AI ​​do the work at the back. That's about to change. Let's be honest: it was about time. Those who defend manually will be rewarded. Those who rely on algorithms will concede goals. This finally gives the skill gap more weight again.

At the same time, EA is tweaking the attacking gameplay. Strikers are better at recognizing space and making clever, curved runs – including overlapping and overlapping runs. Off-balance dribbling allows agile players to carry their momentum even after touching the ball.

If the ball feel on the pitch remains as direct as promised, this could result in an extremely dynamic attacking game. Corners and crosses have also been reworked: in aerial duels, two players now compete simultaneously to determine who wins the header.

Street football meets social hub

With "The Grounds," FC 27 gets its own dedicated meeting place. Street football meets the classic stadium atmosphere here. Whether it's casual kickabouts, 1v1s, or Pro Clubs – the community gathers here, trains with mentor figures, and hones its own style. However, this feature, along with the new gameplay mechanics, remains exclusive to current-gen consoles. Those still playing on PS4 or Xbox One are out of luck. The Nintendo Switch 2, on the other hand, is a new addition to the next-gen club.

There are also changes in Manager Mode and FUT. The transfer market is getting a new negotiation system including buy-back clauses and dynamic overall ratings that react to form and morale. In Ultimate Team, EA is introducing the "FUT Gallery" to display collected cards and unlock club rewards.

On paper, EA is addressing precisely the issues that have been bothering the community for years. Less AI support in defense sounds fantastic, but it still needs to prove itself in online play. We'll see how well the mechanics actually mesh tomorrow. The full gameplay deep dive starts on July 29th at 18:00 PM.

Which feature do you need to test on the pitch first: manual defending or the new hub "The Grounds"?