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EA Sports FC 27 focuses on open-world gameplay: The Grounds, FUT Gallery and a new transfer market

Patrick Avatar 2026
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Patrick Held
Patrick Avatar 2026
ByPatrick Held
He's been part of the PlayStation world since day one. As a tech enthusiast and skeptic, Patrick delivers in-depth analyses and uncomfortable truths about hardware and software. His focus: meticulous detail rather than...
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EA SPORTS FC 27 introduces "The Grounds," an open-world hub, new FUT galleries, and a revamped transfer market. All the details at a glance!

EA Sports FC 27 Gameplay

EA SPORTS FC 27 departs from the classic menus and sends us to an explorable football hub called The Grounds. Alongside the social hub, EA promises revamped gameplay, a collection system for Ultimate Team, and an upgrade to Career Mode.

Street football meets the big stage

Forget the classic main menu. In “The Grounds"You move freely through a football district with your avatar. There you meet mentors, play spontaneous 1v1 duels, kick around street football, or head straight into the club lobby. This combines meeting point and gameplay in one place. Previously, sluggish menus were annoying. Now you walk onto the pitch yourself."

The catch: The mode will only be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2. Last-gen players are left out.

More control on the lawn

EA has tweaked the gameplay mechanics that the community has been requesting. Dynamic corner kicks, a more alert attacking AI, and a defensive system that rewards skill once again. Those who were previously frustrated by AI errors in defense will now have more direct control. This offers hope for the eSports scene. Whether this translates to a smoother experience on the pitch remains to be seen in controller testing. Announcements always sound good, but ultimately, it's the real thing that matters.

Career Mode is getting a complete overhaul of the transfer market. Rival clubs will now actively bid, while player ratings will dynamically fluctuate with form, morale, and fitness. New negotiation tactics, such as performance clauses and buy-back options, will also be introduced. This will bring a true managerial feel to the game. Meanwhile, in Ultimate Team, EA is introducing the "FUT Gallery." Cards will no longer only be found in Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) but will also increase your gallery level. Collecting cards will once again be a long-term investment.

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With "The Grounds," EA finally takes a visible step away from the outdated menu system. The overhaul of the transfer market and the defensive upgrade address the weaknesses of its predecessors precisely. Whether the open-world concept enhances the gameplay or merely serves as a colorful facade depends on the final polish.

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giasinga
23. July 2026 19: 41

Unfortunately, the information about Grounds and the menu is incorrect.
I was present at the playtest and Grounds is integrated into Clubs – so all other menus remain as usual.
You play Grounds with your club character and can level them up faster through Grounds. In the playtest, there were 1v1, 3v3 (which I liked best), but also 11v11, football tennis, and more. But these are only available within clubs and not across all clubs.
It will very likely be another rather disappointing game, because far too little is happening in the career mode and UT will be broken again after a short time due to patches.

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Rambazamba69
23. July 2026 19: 38

Could they have developed a FIFA Street game instead?

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