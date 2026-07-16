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EA Sports NHL 27: Connected Franchise finally returns

Patrick Avatar 2026
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Patrick Held
Patrick Avatar 2026
ByPatrick Held
He's been part of the PlayStation world since day one. As a tech enthusiast and skeptic, Patrick delivers in-depth analyses and uncomfortable truths about hardware and software. His focus: meticulous detail rather than...
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NHL 27

NHL 27 brings back the Connected Franchise! All the info on the new online leagues, real team playbooks, and the newly revamped arena presentation.

EA Sports is bringing back the Connected Franchise online mode for up to 32 players in "NHL 27". The publisher is also adding real team playbooks and a completely revamped presentation to the ice hockey simulation. The first details were confirmed at today's reveal.

EA Sports brings back the Connected Franchise feature the NHL community has been waiting for for years. You can create your own online leagues with up to 32 real players, manage the roster, and create flexible schedules. A commissioner oversees the league rules. Finally, the authentic league feeling with friends is back.

More tactics through real playbooks and ICE-Q

On the ice, the teams are meant to be noticeably different from one another. EA uses NHL-EDGE data and ICE-Q technology to give all 32 teams their own playbooks and realistic tactics. This includes their offensive setup, power play, and crunch-time strategies. Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) also features real coaches whose historical backgrounds influence the chemistry of your lines. Sounds good on paper. But it remains to be seen how it plays out on the ice.

Visually and audibly, EA has also tweaked the details. All 32 stadiums have been rebuilt, complete with authentic goal songs, fan chants, and club-specific details. The commentary team now includes John Buccigross from ESPN and former goalkeeper Darren Pang. New graphics and a revamped camera system are intended to give the TV broadcast a more modern feel. A sleek presentation is nice, but ultimately, gameplay is what matters to us.

A step in the right direction?

The return of the Connected franchise is a huge win for the community. The integration of real playbooks could break up the often repetitive gameplay. Nevertheless, healthy skepticism is warranted until we can actually put our skates on the virtual ice. A solid win, but not a sure thing.

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