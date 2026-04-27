EA Sports UFC 6 will be released on June 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series.

Electronic Arts has officially announced “EA Sports UFC 6” for June 19, 2026, with the release exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

EA Sports UFC 6 focuses on revamped striking and movement systems as well as new story modes. While the standard version will be released in June for €79,99, buyers of the Ultimate Edition for €109,99 will gain access to the game starting June 12, as reported by... previous leak hinted at. A PC version, as was usual with its predecessors, has not yet been announced.

Pricing and editions in detail

EA remains true to its aggressive pricing strategy. In addition to the standard edition, an Ultimate Edition is offered, which includes early access, a "Fighter Pass" for eight additional legendary fighters, and an "Expansion Pass." The latter promises two major expansions, including new game modes, for Winter 2026 and Summer 2027.

The most important pre-order content:

Default Edition: Game + “Iconic Moments Bundle” (three fighter skins).

Game + “Iconic Moments Bundle” (three fighter skins). Ultimate Edition: 7 days Early Access (from June 12th), Fighter Pass, Expansion Pass, VIP Pass and in-game currency (500 UFC Points).

Technically, EA promises further development of the "Real Player Motion" system to emphasize the individuality of the athletes in the octagon. The long-term roadmap is noteworthy. With the Expansion Pass, EA binds players to the title for over a year, suggesting a departure from purely incremental updates. Compared to UFC 5 (released in 2023), EA appears to be relying more heavily on a service model here to bridge the gap until a potential successor.

Those who want the full roster and all modes will have to dig deep into their pockets. The price of nearly €110 for the complete package is now standard in the sports genre, but remains a hurdle for casual players. On the positive side, new modes have been confirmed that will go beyond simply fighting, which would certainly benefit the series' often repetitive career mode.

EA's decision to finally leave the last-gen consoles (PS4/Xbox One) behind is the only sensible one to advance the physics engine in the Octagon. I'm critical of the roster fragmentation caused by the Fighter Pass right at launch. Players should carefully consider whether the eight legends and early access are worth the €30 surcharge, or whether the base game is sufficient for the annual MMA fix.