EA Sports UFC 6: Release planned for June 2026 according to insiders

EA Sports UFC 6 is scheduled for release on June 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while a PC version is expected later that year. This marks EA's return to a two-year release cycle, following the October 2023 release of UFC 5.

According to reports from dealabs EA plans to officially unveil the game by April 30, 2026 at the latest, which means previous speculations Summer is a good time for the release. Details about different editions (Standard vs. Deluxe) or pre-order bonuses like "Early Access" are currently still under wraps. EA typically uses these periods to showcase cover athletes and technical innovations in the Frostbite engine, which was first used extensively for the damage model in UFC 5.

Strategic change in the release window

The shift from an autumn release to early summer is noteworthy. EA is thus positioning the game in a traditionally quieter timeframe for sports games, before the heavyweights EA Sports FC and Madden dominate the market in autumn. From a technical perspective, it will be interesting to see whether the PC version remains simply a port of the console version or offers specific features for high-end hardware – an area where EA sports titles have often lagged behind in the past.

Console players: Switching to the new part will be possible in less than two months.

Switching to the new part will be possible in less than two months. PC gamers: For the first time in a long time, there is hope for a native version, but patience is required. Multi-platform owners may need to purchase the console version at launch to jump right into competitive play.

For the first time in a long time, there is hope for a native version, but patience is required. Multi-platform owners may need to purchase the console version at launch to jump right into competitive play. Content expectations: With the release in June, current fighter rankings and the integration of the UFC 300 era will be more of a focus of the roster.

According to recent leaks, the gameplay innovations in UFC 6 primarily focus on a complete overhaul of stand-up fighting through a new striking and kicking system, as well as improved clinch handling. Technically and atmospherically, the now-deleted confirmation from referee Marc Goddard suggests a more realistic presentation, while the potential Pride FC mode, complete with its specific rule set and ring, would mark a return to the series' historical roots.

The June release date is a real tight schedule for EA. Console players will get fresh content just in time for the summer break. PC users, however, are being treated as a secondary market, as is so often the case with EA Sports. Technically, UFC 6 needs to prove it's more than just a roster update, as the jump from part 5 to 6, with a development time of under two years, seems quite short.