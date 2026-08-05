EA acquisition: $700 million cost-cutting measures mean mass layoffs

Electronic Arts is leaving the public stock market after 36 years and completing its delisting from the NASDAQ. The resulting debt burden of $18 billion puts management under pressure.

An EBITDA of $1,5 billion does not cover the interest payments.

Shareholders receive compensation for their shares. $210 per share In cash. The price for the private settlement is high and is financed almost entirely through debt. The company is now burdened with a loan of US$18 billion, generating annual interest payments of approximately US$1,8 billion.

This contrasts sharply with the current operating result. According to industry expert Jason Schreier, the publisher currently generates annual EBITDA of approximately $1,5 billion. Current revenues are insufficient to cover even basic interest payments. That's the reality. Mathematics doesn't forgive PR spin.

Covering the interest burden requires terminations of employment contracts.

The company has promised its lenders that it will reduce annual costs by $700 million. Of this, $170 million is to be saved through organizational adjustments. In other words, this means job cuts.

Industry analyses by Bloomberg confirm that development budgets, marketing expenditures, and workforces are all being cut. Companies that have to pay creditors are eliminating jobs. This is a common practice in debt-financed acquisitions.

EA's annual Ebitda is around $1.5 billion, which should be enough to service the interest payments. But the publisher has told debt investors that it will cut $700 million in annual costs including $170 million in "organizational efficiencies," per Bloomberg. In other words: mass layoffs Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2026-08-05T00:34:00.106Z

For gamers, this move doesn't mean relief from the pressure to generate returns, but rather an intensification of it. The immense interest obligations leave the company with no room for risky experiments or new brands. The economic pressure demands reliable revenue from established sports franchises and an even more aggressive monopolization of service games. Those who have to pay off debt don't build surprises.