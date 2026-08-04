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EA takeover completed: Publisher is now private and is being delisted from the stock exchange.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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EA completes its acquisition by PIF and Silver Lake. The publisher is delisted from the stock market for $210 per share and will focus heavily on AI development going forward.

Electronic Arts Logo

Electronic Arts has officially completed the acquisition by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners, which was announced in September 2025. Shareholders will receive $210 per share in cash, and the company's stock will be delisted from the NASDAQ with immediate effect.

$210 per share and delisting from the NASDAQ

Electronic Arts will leave the public stock market following the shareholders' meeting resolution of December 22, 2025. The buyer consortium consisting of PIF, the US private equity firm Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners will acquire all shares in exchange for a cash payment of US$210 per share.

The transaction removes the publisher from the transparency obligations previously imposed on publicly traded US companies. Quarterly reports and public investor calls will no longer be required. This gives management, under CEO Andrew Wilson, more leeway for long-term investments. The pressure to conduct short-term, quarterly profitability tests will be eliminated.

Investments in AI-supported development processes

In the official explanation The consortium points to the strategic development of its portfolio encompassing sports rights and proprietary brands. Silver Lake CEO Egon Durban explicitly cites the increased use of artificial intelligence in game development as a key investment area.

Technically, this focus means increased automation in asset creation, QA testing, and the generation of dynamic content. Whether these measures will reduce development costs or shift primary budgets to marketing remains to be seen. The consortium acts purely as a financial investor without its own development structures.

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For players, nothing will change immediately regarding ongoing live-service titles or announced releases. In the long term, delisting from the stock exchange allows for a realignment without the pressure of constant quarterly growth. However, the investment focus will clearly be on increasing efficiency through automation and monetizing major brands.

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